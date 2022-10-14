trending:

Retail sales flatten out in September as inflation takes toll

by Sylvan Lane - 10/14/22 8:57 AM ET
FILE – Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022. The federal labor board has scheduled a November 2022 vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Retail sales were flat in September, according to data released Friday by the Census Bureau, a potential sign of American consumers buckling under high inflation.

Retailers and restaurants made $684 billion in sales last month after seasonal adjustments, unchanged from August’s retail sales total. Sales rose 0.4 percent in August before flattening out last month, according to the Census Bureau.

Retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation, which means the data tracks the total level of spending on retail goods and services, but not the amounts of goods and services purchased.

The September slowdown in retail sales came as prices rose 0.4 percent on the whole last month and 8.2 percent over the past year, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Americans pulled back their spending on electronics, furniture and home supplies, building materials, autos, and sporting goods in September — all areas that saw incredibly high demand and short supply toward the start of the recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Spending at gasoline stations also dropped 1.4 percent, likely due to the continuing drop in gas prices seen last month.

Restaurants, online retailers, grocers, health goods stores and department stores all saw sales increase slightly in September, while clothing stores also saw a modest boost in sales.

