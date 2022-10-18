trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Fitch Ratings predicts mild recession by spring

by Brad Dress - 10/18/22 4:27 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 10/18/22 4:27 PM ET
iStock
Seventy percent of economists predict the U.S. will experience a full-blown recession in 2023, and millennials and Generation Z will be ill-equipped to handle the coming reckoning.

Financial services company Fitch Ratings predicted in a new report the U.S. will enter a mild recession akin to the 1990 recession starting in the spring of next year.

In the report obtained by The Hill, Fitch cut its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2022 from 2.9 percent to 1.7 percent, while the company expects just 0.5 percent GDP growth in 2023.

This year has seen two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, usually a sign of a troubled economy.

Fitch predicts the nation will hit “genuine recession territory” by mid-2023, citing the continued hiking of interest rates from the Federal Reserve central bank and a 40-year high inflation rate.

“This reflects a lagged impact of aggressive Fed tightening, the drag on real wages from high inflation and knock-on impacts from the downturn in Europe,” the report reads.

Fitch compared the recession it is projecting for next year to the 1990 recession, which lasted from July 1990 to March 1991 and was sparked by high oil prices and the Federal Reserve’s tightening of the economy to control inflation.

Other leading economists believe the U.S. will enter a recession within the next year, despite healthy consumer spending and a low unemployment rate.

In a recent Wall Street Journal survey, 63 percent of economists said a recession will occur within the next 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned the same last week.

Still, Fitch said consumer spending is “much stronger now” than in 2008 during the Great Recession, while the banking sector is healthy and the housing market is relatively stable.

But a “slowdown in job growth and rising unemployment next year will have a more widespread impact on consumer spending,” the report said.

Tags Economy Fitch ratings Fitch Ratings GDP Recession Recession

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  2. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  3. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  4. The four sleeper races that may ...
  5. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  6. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  7. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  8. Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 ...
  9. Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s ...
  10. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  11. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  12. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  13. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  14. Republicans press Pennsylvania ...
  15. Here’s what you need to know about ...
  16. Budd widens lead over Beasley in ...
  17. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  18. The Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac endgame
Load more

Video

See all Video