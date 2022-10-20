trending:

Finance

Republicans hold double-digit lead on which party could better handle economic issues: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/20/22 8:42 AM ET
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Republicans are holding double-digit leads over their Democratic counterparts on a slew of economic issues as November’s midterm elections inch closer, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey. 

The poll, published on Thursday, found that 42 percent of respondents believe that the GOP is better suited to handle the issue of inflation, while 27 percent of respondents said that Democrats can address the issue better. 

On the issue of dealing with taxes, 40 percent of respondents said Republicans can handle the issue better than their Democrat counterparts, while 29 percent of those surveyed think otherwise. 

Thirty-six percent of respondents believe that the GOP can better address the issue of reducing the federal deficit in the country, while 25 percent of respondents think that Democrats can handle the issue better, according to the poll. 

On the issue of job growth, 43 percent of respondents said Republicans are better suited to address the issue, while 33 percent of those surveyed think otherwise. 

The poll comes weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections as both Democrats and Republicans look to gain majority control of the House and Senate chambers. Issues such as inflation, the economy, job growth, and fears of going through another recession weigh heavy on voters’ minds. 

Forty-four percent of respondents believe that Democrats can better handle the issue of reducing the costs of health care in the country, while 28 percent of those surveyed think Republicans will do a better job handling that issue, the poll said. 

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey was conducted from October 13 to October 16 with a total of 800 registered respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.8 percentage points.

