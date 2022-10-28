trending:

Finance

Rettig out as IRS commissioner

by Tobias Burns - 10/28/22 1:23 PM ET
The Treasury Department on Friday announced the departure of IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, whose term is set to end in mid-November.

Before Congress approves a new permanent IRS chief, the agency will be headed by Deputy Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell as acting chief, the Treasury said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Rettig for his tireless service to the American people across two administrations, and his leadership of the IRS during the difficult and unique challenges posed by COVID-19. I am grateful to him for his partnership and efforts to ensure taxpayers had the resources they needed to make it through the pandemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Rettig’s departure comes as the IRS was just awarded $80 billion over the next 10 years to go after tax cheats. The funding, included in a Democratic spending package, has sparked a political fight with Republicans, who say their first bill if they win back the House majority will repeal the measure.

Tags Charles Rettig Charles Rettig Inflation Reduction Act IRS Janet Yellen

