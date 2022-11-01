Job openings bounce back in September after August dip

U.S. job openings rebounded in September after falling sharply in August, according to federal data released Tuesday, despite pressure from high inflation and interest rates.

American businesses posted 10.7 million open jobs by the final day of September, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) report, up from 10.1 million in August.

While hires fell from 6.3 million in August to 6.1 million in September, businesses also laid off fewer workers. The number of workers who left their jobs voluntarily — typically to take gigs with better compensation or career opportunities — also stayed largely even last month.

The September JOLTS report comes amid increasing concern about whether the Federal Reserve will weaken the economy into a recession and cause steep job losses. The Tuesday report showed that while the labor market is not a strong as it was earlier in the year, it was far from recession last month.

