Stocks soar after inflation slowed in October

Stocks roared higher Thursday after new inflation data showed prices growing far slower than economists expected in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 1,000 points shortly after noon Thursday, rising 3 percent on the day. The S&P 500 index rallied 4.7 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite soared 6.2 percent from its Wednesday close.

Stocks ripped higher on the opening bell after consumer price index (CPI) data released by the Labor Department showed prices rising 7.7 percent over the past 12 months and 0.4 percent in October alone. That’s notably below the 7.9 percent annual inflation rate and 0.6 percent monthly increase in prices economists had projected before Thursday’s report.

Wall Street appeared hopeful that the October inflation decline would push the Federal Reserve to slow down its interest rate hikes, which are meant to slow the economy into lower inflation.

A steady decline in inflation may allow the Fed to raise rates slower and to a lower point than officials currently expect, which may keep the U.S. from hitting a recession.

“This inflation report was a nice surprise. Inflation has been very slow to come down, but this report gives up hope that this deceleration with pricing pressures might bring back hopes of a soft landing,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at investment firm Oanda, in a Thursday analysis.

Higher interest rates also make it less affordable and often riskier to invest money in the stock market, but lower rates often spur the stock market and corporate earnings higher.

“If this downward trajectory for inflation holds, then you can make a strong case that the bottom is in place for US equities,” Moya wrote.

After falling hard throughout most of the year, stocks have begun rallying back toward record highs set toward the beginning of 2022. Growing signs of falling inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy amid high inflation has helped propel stocks even amid fears of a looming recession.

Even so, experts warn that the Fed is unlikely to be moved by one solid inflation report and is on track to keep raising rates into the start of next year.

“Overall, the CPI data is good news across the board, but we still have a ways to go before inflation comes down to an acceptable level,” said, Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.