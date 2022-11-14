trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Congress should pass out-of-state e-commerce sales tax legislation, watchdog says

by Tobias Burns - 11/14/22 2:41 PM ET
by Tobias Burns - 11/14/22 2:41 PM ET
GAO

New laws are needed to standardize sales taxes for e-commerce businesses that operate across state lines, a new report from the federal government’s internal watchdog recommends.

The report describes state laws that govern taxation on goods and services purchased online as a “complex patchwork of requirements with wide variation” and says that Congress could provide some much needed clarity and simplicity on the matter with some national legislation.

The report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommends that “Congress consider working with states to establish nationwide parameters for state taxation of remote sales. Such parameters should balance state interests with the need to address multistate complexities.”

It’s not clear to what extent out-of-state sales taxation is legal for states, counties and towns, the report states.

“Uncertainty exists regarding what connection … a business must have with a state before the state may require the business to collect sales taxes on its behalf; when remote sales tax requirements violate the Constitution’s prohibition on state laws that discriminate against or impose an undue burden on interstate commerce; and under what circumstances locally-administered remote sales tax requirements are constitutionally permissible,” the report says.

The origin of the confusion, according to the GAO, lies in a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled companies could still have to pay taxes in states where they do business even without a physical presence in that state.

States responded to the ruling with their own new out-of-state sales tax laws. As more businesses have moved online in the years since, these laws have grown to encompass more commercial activity and have ultimately grown more complex, both internally and in the way that they relate to laws in other states.

“For example, states established different monetary and transactional … thresholds exempting some small businesses from remote sales tax requirements and different rules for calculating those thresholds,” the GAO said.

To make things simpler, a new set of national laws for e-commerce businesses should treat taxpayers fairly across state lines, strive for efficiency to reduce compliance costs and reduce the number of tax jurisdictions that businesses need to worry about when tallying sales, GAO said.

“While the right of states to levy taxes, and to empower their localities to do the same, is a well-founded principle of state sovereignty, under the Constitution’s Commerce Clause, Congress has the authority to regulate interstate commerce,” GAO’s report found.

Tags gao State tax laws

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Ginni Thomas joins conservatives ...
  4. Appeals court blocks Biden student ...
  5. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  6. Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 ...
  7. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  8. Republicans eye Manchin as top target ...
  9. Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of ...
  10. Herschel Walker has a ...
  11. Greene: Any McCarthy challenge would ...
  12. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  13. 6 foreign nations spent $750K at ...
  14. Trump pushes special master to deem ...
  15. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  16. ADL CEO condemns Chappelle ...
  17. Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ ...
  18. Democratic group launches tip line ...
Load more

Video

See all Video