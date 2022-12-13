trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

House races to pass short-term funding bill to delay shutdown deadline

by Mike Lillis and Aris Folley - 12/13/22 2:11 PM ET
by Mike Lillis and Aris Folley - 12/13/22 2:11 PM ET
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) speaks during a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The House is racing to pass a one-week government funding bill to buy time for negotiations into a broader budget package as a shutdown deadline looms on Friday.

House negotiators on Tuesday afternoon released text of the continuing resolution (CR), which will allow the government to remain funded through Dec. 23. 

The House Rules Committee is meeting Tuesday to send the CR to the House floor, where House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said it would receive a vote on Wednesday “or, at the latest, Thursday.”

“We have no intention of shutting down the government,” Hoyer said during a press briefing.

Hoyer said there is no deal yet on the omnibus, but he anticipates an agreement “in the next few days.” The CR will allow the space for negotiators to reach that deal without a government shutdown.  

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), head of the House Appropriations Committee, agreed with that timeline, saying the bipartisan talks have proceeded “in good faith” and the sides are “trying to move as quickly as we can over the next couple of days.” She acknowledged that Democrats won’t get everything they want.

“Both sides have priorities,” DeLauro said. “This is legislation … that cannot get passed without bicameral, bipartisan support in order for the president to sign it.”

The legislation is expected to pass quickly in the Democratic-led House, and Senate leaders are hopeful for the same outcome in the upper chamber. The bill will need at least 60 votes in the evenly split Senate to secure passage.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor on Monday “members should be prepared to take quick action” on the bill “and avoid the shutdown that neither side wants.”

Tags Charles Schumer continuing resolution CR funding bill government funding Rosa DeLauro Steny Hoyer

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  5. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  6. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  7. FTX hearing: 6 big revelations from House panel questioning
  8. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  9. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  10. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  11. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  12. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  13. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  14. Senate to vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to defense spending bill
  15. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  16. Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality
  17. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
  18. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
Load more

Video

See all Video