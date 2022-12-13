trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023 

by Alexander Bolton - 12/13/22 6:52 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 12/13/22 6:52 PM ET

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House.  

Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Leahy objected to a unanimous consent request to move the GOP measure.

The Republicans have pushed for Congress to pass a stop-gap spending measure lasting until 2023 instead of a year-end omnibus bill that would increase defense and non-defense discretionary spending levels.  

Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans are continuing on that omnibus package.

Lee has argued that recent practice has been to punt big spending decisions into a new Congress when a party loses control of the House, as Democrats did last month.  

“Since 1954, the party in control of the House of Representatives has shifted from one party to another a total of just five times,” he said “And [in] exactly zero of those instances did Congress come back after that election and during a lame-duck session enact sweeping comprehensive spending legislation,” Lee said on the floor. 

He then asked the Senate to unanimously approve a stop-gap government-funding measure until Feb. 3, which he said would give the incoming House GOP majority a chance to negotiate the size and priorities of the spending package.  

He said doing so would “ensure that we listen to the people’s voices and that the incoming House majority has the opportunity to make the spending decisions that are in the best interests of the American people.” 

Leahy, however, objected to the request, arguing that it would lead to a $7.5 billion funding shortfall for Veterans Affairs’ medical care and will leave $76 billion for national defense “on the Republican cutting room floor.”  

He also called the short-term continuing resolution a “dereliction of our sworn duty” and “a failure for the American people.”  

Lee’s proposal got the support of Scott, who spoke on the floor after Leahy’s objection.  

He slammed the omnibus for adding tens of billions of dollars to the debt and dismissed it as the “Pelosi-Schumer” spending bill, in reference to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).  

“We should be saying no to a massive omnibus spending bill and approve the simple continuing resolution being offered by my good friend, Sen. Lee of Utah. This allows a new Congress to put together a real budget that’s balanced, which is what we should be doing anyway,” he said.  

Scott has clashed with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who supports passing a year-end omnibus, over GOP strategy on a spending measure.  

He challenged McConnell in a race for Senate GOP leader last month, earning 10 out of 48 votes.  

Tags appropriations budget Charles Schumer Mike Lee Mike Lee Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell Nancy Pelosi Patrick Leahy Patrick Leahy Rick Scott Rick Scott shutdown Ted Cruz

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  2. Sexual abuse rampant in federal prisons, bipartisan investigation finds
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  5. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  6. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
  7. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  8. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  9. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  10. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  11. McDaniel seeks to fend off RNC leadership challenge
  12. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  13. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  14. Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023 
  15. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  16. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  17. Lawmakers reach deal on framework for omnibus spending package  
  18. FTX hearing: 6 big revelations from House panel questioning
Load more

Video

See all Video