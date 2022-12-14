trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

US government charges social media influencers with securities fraud

by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 12:42 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 12:42 PM ET
AP Andrew Harnik
This Aug. 5, 2017, file photo shows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington.

The U.S. government has charged eight social media influencers with securities fraud, alleging they used Twitter and messaging app Discord to manipulate exchange-traded stocks as part of a $100 million fraud scheme. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a release that seven of those charged promoted themselves as successful traders and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and in stock trading chatrooms on Discord since January 2020. 

They allegedly bought certain stocks and encouraged their followers to do the same by indicating that they were buying, holding or adding to their stock positions.

But an SEC complaint states that when share prices or trading volumes rose in the promoted stocks, they regularly sold their shares without disclosing their plans to drop their securities.

“As our complaint states, the defendants used social media to amass a large following of novice investors and then took advantage of their followers by repeatedly feeding them a steady diet of misinformation, which resulted in fraudulent profits of approximately $100 million,” said Joseph Sansone, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Market Abuse Unit. 

The SEC complaint seeks civil penalties against the individuals. The Department of Justice, which has filed criminal charges against the eight men accusing them of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, said the defendants profited at least $114 million through the alleged scheme.

The individuals being charged are Perry Matlock of Texas, Edward Constantin of Texas, Thomas Cooperman of California, Gary Deel of California, Mitchell Hennessey of New Jersey, Stefan Hrvatin of Florida and John Rybarczyk of Texas. 

The complaint also charges Daniel Knight with aiding and abetting the scheme by co-hosting a podcast in which he promoted many of the charged individuals as expert traders and gave them a forum. Knight regularly generated profits from the alleged manipulation, authorities say.

Tags SEC Securities and Exchange Commission securities fraud social media influencers Stocks

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  4. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  5. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  6. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  7. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  8. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  9. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  10. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  11. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  12. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  13. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
  14. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  15. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  16. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
  17. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  18. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
Load more

Video

See all Video