Read the full 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion government funding bill released by Congress

Congressional negotiators unveiled a mammoth $1.7 trillion funding bill as leaders scramble to quickly sort out government funding for fiscal 2023.

The 4,155-page funding package, which lawmakers hope to pass later this week, includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary spending, and $858 billion in defense funding, a figure in line with the dollar level set by the National Defense Authorization Act that passed both chambers earlier this month.

The package consists of all 12 annual appropriations bills Congress, and would fund the government through the remainder of fiscal 2023, which runs until September.

Hours ahead of the package’s unveiling, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) boasted the plus-up in proposed defense funding as significant when compared to the smaller increase seen in nondefense funding levels that would be set in the omnibus.

Read the full bill below: