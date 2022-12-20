trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

READ: House panel’s reports on Trump tax returns

by TheHill.com - 12/20/22 10:47 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/20/22 10:47 PM ET

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to release information surrounding six years of former President Trump’s tax returns.

The redacted tax returns will likely be released publicly within the coming days. In the meantime, the panel on Tuesday released a pair of reports: one describing the probe of the IRS’s audit of the returns, and the other listing various documents related to the returns.

Read both reports below.

2022.12.20 Final Report House Ways and Means by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

jctreport by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

Tags

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  2. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  3. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  4. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  5. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  6. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  7. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  8. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  9. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  10. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  11. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  12. READ: House panel’s reports on Trump tax returns
  13. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  14. Arizona judge allows attorney general candidate’s election challenge to go to ...
  15. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  16. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  17. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  18. Biden administration asks chief justice to allow Title 42 to end
Load more

Video

See all Video