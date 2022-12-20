READ: House panel’s reports on Trump tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to release information surrounding six years of former President Trump’s tax returns.
The redacted tax returns will likely be released publicly within the coming days. In the meantime, the panel on Tuesday released a pair of reports: one describing the probe of the IRS’s audit of the returns, and the other listing various documents related to the returns.
Read both reports below.
jctreport by Brandon Conradis on Scribd
