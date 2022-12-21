trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Schumer says Senate could pass $1.7T funding package as early as Wednesday

by Aris Folley - 12/21/22 11:13 AM ET
by Aris Folley - 12/21/22 11:13 AM ET
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is seen during a press conference following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he hoped the Senate could pass a sweeping fiscal 2023 government funding package as early as Wednesday, as leaders press for swift passage ahead of a Friday shutdown deadline.

“The Senate took the first step to passing this bill last night, voting 75 to 20 to begin to debate,” he said, referring to a procedural vote to kickstart the process in the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Schumer on Wednesday morning called the margin “a strong signal that both sides are keen to finish funding the government very soon.” 

“We must finish our work before the deadline of Friday midnight, but, in reality, I hope we can vote on final passage much sooner than that, even as early as tonight,” he said on Monday morning.

The House and Senate are both readying for an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The funding package includes $45 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Schumer said both sides are still negotiating possible amendments he’s hopeful senators can begin voting on later in the day in order to “reach final passage soon.”

“But again, that’s going to require cooperation,” he said. “So, I urge my colleagues not to stand in the way of moving this process forward. Nobody wants a shutdown.”

Government funding is scheduled to lapse on midnight Friday under a deadline set by a short-term measure lawmakers passed last week to buy more time for funding negotiations.

The omnibus funding package unveiled by congressional negotiators early Tuesday will fund the government and its various agencies through the remainder of fiscal 2023, which ends in late September.

Republicans opposing the omnibus have been pressing for Congress to put off government spending through early next year. The move, they say, is necessary to give the party more influence in funding talks as Washington prepares to usher in a newly GOP-led House.

But many Senate Republicans have expressed support for an omnibus to be enacted sooner than next year, citing concerns for funding in areas such as defense.

The 4,155-page package, made up of the 12 annual appropriations bills, includes $772.5 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, and $858 billion in defense funding — a gap in growth that Republicans pushing for passage are seeking to capitalize on when factoring in inflation. 

“The world’s greatest military will get the funding increases that it needs, outpacing inflation,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor shortly after Schumer’s remarks. “Meanwhile, nondefense, non-veterans spending all come in below the rate of inflation for a real-dollar cut.”

“If Senate Republicans control the chamber, we would have handled the appropriations process entirely differently from top to bottom,” McConnell said. “But, given the reality of where we stand today, senators have two options this week, just two: Give our armed forces the resources and the certainty that they need or we will deny it to them.”

Tags Charles Schumer Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell omnibus shutdown ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  5. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  6. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  7. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  8. Romney on possible reelection bid: ‘I’m convinced that if I run, I win’
  9. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  10. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  11. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  12. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  13. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  14. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
  16. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  17. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  18. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video