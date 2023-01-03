trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

8 in 10 say 2023 will be year of economic difficulty: Gallup

by Jared Gans - 01/03/23 8:35 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/03/23 8:35 AM ET

Eight in 10 U.S. adults believe that 2023 will be a year of economic difficulty with higher taxes and a growing budget deficit, according to a new poll. 

The Gallup poll released Tuesday found that 79 percent of respondents believe the year will be economically difficult, while only 21 percent believe it will be a year of economic prosperity. More than 80 percent expect higher taxes and 65 percent believe prices will rise at a high rate. 

Just more than half said they expect unemployment will rise, but 46 percent said they believe 2023 will be a year of full or rising employment. 

Pollsters found across the board that Democrats were more optimistic about the future than Republicans, which Gallup said is a typical phenomenon based on the party of the sitting president. 

Almost 70 percent of Democrats expect full or rising employment, while only 23 percent of Republicans do. More than half of Democrats expect the stock market to rise and prices to rise at a reasonable rate, but less than 20 percent of Republicans said the same. 

Gallup’s analysis states that Americans are greeting 2023 with skepticism and not much expectation that the economic problems they faced last year will end this year. 

The results of the poll come as high inflation has shown some signs of alleviating but still has a long way to go. The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates over the months to try to get inflation back to 2 percent. 

The annual inflation rate dropped to 7.1 percent in November but remained near 40-year highs. 

Some economists have expressed concerns about rising interest rates causing an economic slowdown, but the economy has shown some resilience as the number of jobs has continued to increase. 

Still, numerous economic experts have said they expect at least a mild recession in 2023. 

The Gallup poll was conducted Dec. 5-19 among 1,803 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 3 points.

Tags economic difficulty economic outlook gallup poll inflation Interest rates Recession unemployment

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote
  4. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  5. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  6. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  7. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  8. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  9. Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
  10. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  11. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  12. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
  13. Five things to expect from the incoming House
  14. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  15. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Feehery: Why McCarthy shouldn’t fear the motion to vacate chair
  18. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video