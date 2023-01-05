trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Consumers spent more than $200B online during holiday season, breaking record

by Jared Gans - 01/05/23 8:58 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/05/23 8:58 AM ET

Consumers spent more than $200 billion online during this past holiday season, breaking another record for e-commerce this season. 

Data from Adobe showed that online shopping from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 yielded $211.7 billion, a 3.5 percent year-over-year increase. The five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday contributed $35.3 billion of that total, but data shows consumer spending was persistent throughout the entire season, according to an Adobe release. 

Shoppers spent more than $3 billion in aggregate on 38 days of the season, on track with what happened last year. But only 25 days of the 2020 season surpassed $3 billion, the release states. 

Adobe data shows people spent $188 billion online during the 2020 season and $205 billion during the 2021 season. 

Adobe Analytics previously showed record spending occurred on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Consumers spent $9.12 billion on Black Friday and more than $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday. 

Demand for toys, which grew more than 200 percent compared to the level recorded in October, drove the increase the most, but video games and apparel and accessories also saw major step-ups in demand. 

Adobe data also showed discounts hitting record highs this season despite high levels of inflation. 

Discounts peaked for toys at 34 percent off and electronics at 25 percent off, according to the release. They peaked at only 19 percent for toys and 8 percent for electronics last year. 

“At a time when consumers were dealing with elevated prices in areas such as food, gas, and rent, holiday discounts were strong enough to sustain discretionary spending through the entire season,” said Vivek Pandya, the lead analyst of Adobe Digital Insights. 

Adobe said in the release that the strong consumer spending online was driven by net increase in demand and not just inflation. 

Adobe’s Digital Price Index shows that prices online have been falling since September. The index tracks e-commerce prices across 18 categories. 

Almost half of all online sales were conducted on smartphones. Christmas Day set a record for the number of sales made on mobile devices, with 61 percent done that way.

Tags Adobe Adobe Analytics e-commerce Holiday season Holiday shopping online shopping

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  3. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  4. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  5. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  6. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis
  7. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  8. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  9. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  10. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  11. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  12. House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy discusses concessions but no deal ...
  13. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  14. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  15. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  16. FTC unveils proposal to ban noncompete clauses
  17. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  18. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
Load more

Video

See all Video