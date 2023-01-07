trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune

by Jared Gans - 01/07/23 12:08 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/07/23 12:08 PM ET
FILE – SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany on Dec. 1, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP, File)

Elon Musk has secured a world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, Guinness World Records said Friday. 

In a blog post, the global organization, which keeps track of a huge variety of records, cited Forbes’s estimate that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021 but noted that other sources indicate the figure is closer to $200 billion.

While the true figure is unclear, Musk’s losses appear to easily surpass those of the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000. 

Forbes reported that that Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion on Tuesday. The magazine attributed Musk’s steep decline in net worth to shares of Tesla, of which Musk is CEO and the largest shareholder, falling by 65 percent. 

Forbes reported that the drop occurred almost entirely after Musk announced his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in April. 

Musk sold $7 billion worth of Tesla stock as he was trying to finance his deal to buy the social media company and another $4 billion in November. He sold another $3.58 billion worth of stock last month, bringing his total sell-off to more than $23 billion since April. 

Musk lost his status as the world’s wealthiest person as a result of Tesla’s collapsing shares, being surpassed by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault. 

Many companies have paused their advertising on Twitter following Musk’s acquisition of the platform, causing what Musk has called “a massive drop in revenue.” Financial analysts have said Musk appears to be using money from Tesla to financially support Twitter as it tries to reduce its massive debt. 

Guinness said the net worth of Son, the previous record-holder, dropped from $78 billion to $19.4 billion after his company, Softbank, was “wiped out” during the “dot-com” crash. The company eventually acquired several U.S. and British technology companies, allowing it to rebound, the organization noted.

“As Elon Musk continues to build his own tech conglomerate, we won’t be surprised to see him bounce back too at some point in the future,” the Guinness post said.

Tags Elon Musk Guinness World Records Masayoshi Son net worth loss personal fortune Tesla Twitter

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways: How McCarthy won the Speakership
  2. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  3. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  6. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  7. Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what? 
  8. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  9. Greene boasts of call with Trump during Speaker election
  10. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  11. McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership
  12. Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos
  13. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  14. ‘Relentless parade of cyclones’ from Pacific Ocean to bring more ...
  15. Kevin McCarthy secures Speakership after historic floor battle
  16. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  17. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  18. Biden readies ’24 campaign launch
Load more

Video

See all Video