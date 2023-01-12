trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

House Republicans unveil crypto panel after industry meltdown

by Julia Shapero - 01/12/23 5:11 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/12/23 5:11 PM ET
Associated Press/Kin Cheung
FILE – An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

House Republicans on Thursday unveiled a new panel focused on cryptocurrency, following the collapse of the prominent crypto exchange FTX late last year. 

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, announced the new Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion on Thursday, alongside other subcommittee assignments.

The subcommittee, which will be chaired by Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), aims to provide clear rules for federal regulators in the “digital asset ecosystem,” according to a committee press release. It also seeks to develop policies that promote financial technology in underserved communities and increase diversity and inclusion in the field.

The creation of the new panel comes in the wake of FTX’s collapse in November. The crypto exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested in the Bahamas in December and is now facing a slew of criminal charges over the company’s meltdown, including wire and securities fraud.

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of misusing customer funds to buy real estate, invest in his hedge fund and make political contributions. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against him.

Tags cryptocurrency cryptocurrency exchange French Hill FTX FTX collapse House Financial Services Committee Patrick McHenry Patrick McHenry Sam Bankman-Fried

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  5. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  6. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  7. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  8. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  9. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  10. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  11. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  12. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  13. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  14. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  15. Google warns Supreme Court against ‘gutting’ controversial tech provision
  16. Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified ...
  17. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  18. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
Load more

Video

See all Video