trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Jamie Dimon warns lawmakers not to risk debt ceiling crisis

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/19/23 10:04 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 01/19/23 10:04 AM ET
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon
Greg Nash
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon answers questions during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing of the largest U.S. banks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Thursday urged Congress not to risk a debt ceiling crisis, warning that it would wreak havoc on the global economy. 

His comments come as the federal government begins taking “extraordinary measures” to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt. When those efforts to free up cash run out in around six months, Congress will need to raise the debt limit or risk an economic catastrophe

“We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen,” Dimon said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday.

House Republicans under Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) insist they won’t vote to raise the debt limit unless it is coupled with spending cuts. But Democrats and the White House say they will not go along with spending reductions, setting up a collision course. 

“Of course, Democrats will blame the Republicans and Republicans will blame the Democrats. I don’t care who blames who. Even questioning it is the wrong thing to do. That is just a part of the financial structure of the world. This is not something you should be playing games with at all,” Dimon said.

A default could upend the global economy, as the U.S. dollar is the world’s dominant reserve currency and companies and governments around the world rely on U.S. treasury bonds. Americans would likely face significantly higher interest rates and government programs would lapse. 

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said Thursday that the U.S. will suffer economic damage simply by getting close to the debt limit deadline, noting that a top rating agency downgraded the federal government’s credit rating after the 2011 debt ceiling fight that nearly resulted in a default.

“The bedrock of U.S. economic stability, and frankly global economic stability, is the commitment that the United States honors the obligations that it already made,” Deese said on CNN. “Even just the specter that the United States might not honor its obligations does damage to the economy.” 

Tags Brian Deese crisis debt ceiling Debt limit Jamie Dimon Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Kevin McCarthy

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting
  2. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  3. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  6. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  7. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  8. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  9. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  10. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  11. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  12. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  13. Trump says he will give ‘big political speech’ Thursday, promises ‘many ...
  14. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  15. Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling
  16. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  17. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  18. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video