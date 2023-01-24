trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Treasury taking another ‘extraordinary’ step to avoid default

by Stephen Neukam - 01/24/23 2:04 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/24/23 2:04 PM ET
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Yellen and other top financial officials of the Group of 20 rich and industrial nations are gathering in the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

The Treasury Department is expanding the “extraordinary” measures that it is resorting to in order to stave off a U.S. debt default while lawmakers fight over what to do over the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other congressional leaders that she would suspend reinvestment into a large government retirement fund, after announcing similar actions last week as the U.S. reaches its debt ceiling.

The U.S. reached its technical borrowing limit of around $31.4 trillion last week, but Yellen told lawmakers that the Treasury would be able to enact accounting moves, such as the one announced Tuesday, to be able to pay the government’s bills until sometime in June. She has also said the department will cash in on some existing investments and suspend reinvestment into other retirement plans.

Yellen did not provide an updated estimate on when the department will exhaust such measures to continue to make payments on the government’s responsibilities.

Lawmakers have been unable to find much common ground on raising the debt ceiling. Republican leadership has said it wants commitments on spending cuts from the White House and Democrats for raising the debt ceiling. The possibility of spending cuts is something the White House said it will not negotiate on. Congressional Democrats have urged for a swift increase to the borrowing limit.

Last week the White House signaled that President Biden was planning to meet with McCarthy on the debt ceiling issue but said there was no set date for the sit-down. 

Experts have warned that a U.S. default on its debt would be disastrous for the economy. A new analysis from Moody’s this week predicted that a default could cost 6 million jobs and push the unemployment rate to 7 percent.

Tags Biden borrowing limit debt default Debt limit default Janet Yellen Janet Yellen Kevin McCarthy Treasury Department

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  4. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  8. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  9. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  10. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  11. Human microchip implants take center stage
  12. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  13. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  14. Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection 
  15. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  16. It’s the tuition, stupid
  17. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  18. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
Load more

Video

See all Video