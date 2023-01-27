trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Inflation cools further ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting

by Tobias Burns - 01/27/23 8:38 AM ET
by Tobias Burns - 01/27/23 8:38 AM ET

Inflation showed more signs of cooling Friday, according to data released by the Commerce Department, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to slow down its interest rate hikes next week.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was up 5 percent annually in December, down from a 5.5 percent annual inflation rate in November and a nearly 7 percent rate in June of last year.

Taking out the volatile categories of food and energy, core PCE fell to a 4.4 percent annual increase off a recent high of 5.2 percent in September.

The new inflation data comes less than a week before the Fed is expected to issue its smallest interest rate hike since March 2022. The Fed’s monetary policy committee is set to meet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C., and is all but certain to issue its eighth straight rate hike in consecutive meetings.

Sylvan Lane contributed to this developing story

Tags CPI federal reserve inflation

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  4. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  5. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  6. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  7. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  8. Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from ...
  9. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  10. McCarthy: ‘We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security’
  11. GOP to vote Friday on McDaniel, Dhillon, Lindell as new RNC chief
  12. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  13. Biden confirms Zients to replace Klain as chief of staff
  14. Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away
  15. Why Senate Democrats are playing it safe with their agenda this year
  16. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  17. DOJ disrupts global ransomware gang
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Amid economic uncertainty, Biden clashes with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video