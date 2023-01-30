trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms

by Alexander Bolton - 01/30/23 11:58 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/30/23 11:58 AM ET

Nearly half of the Senate Republican Conference has signed on to a letter to President Biden warning they will not vote for any bill to raise the nation’s debt limit unless it’s connected to spending cuts to address the nation’s $31 trillion debt.  

The letter, led by conservative Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.), says it is the policy of the Republican conference that any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by cuts in federal spending or “meaningful structural reform in spending.”  

“We, the undersigned members of the Senate Republican Conference, write to express our outright opposition to a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington,” the senators wrote.

They cited the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, which would automatically provide continuing appropriations to fund government if Congress fails to pass spending legislation by the end-of-year deadline, and the Full Faith and Credit Act, which would prioritize federal payments in case Congress doesn’t raise the debt limit, as “meaningful structural reform.” 

“We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities, actually enforce the budget and spending rules on the books, and manage out-of-control government policies,” they wrote. 

The letter, which was not signed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), gives public support to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) effort to negotiate fiscal reforms with the White House in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.  

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.) signed the letter but Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), two other influential members of McConnell’s leadership team, did not.  

Tags Biden Debt limit Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mike Lee Mitch McConnell Senate Republican Conference

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  4. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  5. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  6. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  7. Five ways January transformed the political landscape
  8. Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
  9. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  10. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  11. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  12. McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
  13. Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title 
  14. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  15. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  16. Fly Eagles Fly in NY? Governor weighs in on Empire State Building sporting ...
  17. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  18. Biden gets to know new partner in House in Hakeem Jeffries
Load more

Video

See all Video