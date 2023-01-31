Wage growth slows as Fed set to ease up on rate hikes

Wages and benefits rose at a slower rate during the final three months of 2022, according to data released Tuesday, giving the Federal Reserve room to ease up its fight against inflation.

The Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index (ECI), which tracks increases in wage and benefits costs for employers, rose 1 percent for non-military employees during the fourth quarter, slightly lower than economists expected. It was the smallest gain in the ECI since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Fed pays close attention to the index as a sign of how much a strong labor market is driving inflation. The year-end slowdown in wage and compensation growth could give the Fed more confidence to keep slowing down—and eventually stop—its series of aggressive rate hikes.

“A downshift in ECI wage growth in Q4 would not immediately stop Fed officials talking about their intention to raise rates further. But their tone likely will soften, and such data would make it more difficult for them to continue hiking after this week,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a Tuesday analysis.

The Fed is all but certain to announce an interest rate hike of 0.25 percentage points Wednesday, even with wage growth slowing. Fed officials have been reluctant to declare victory against inflation despite five consecutive months of falling price growth, with both inflation and wage gains still at swift levels.

Wages and benefits rose a whopping 5.1 percent on the whole in 2022, according to the Labor Department, which is well above levels the Fed sees as sustainable.

The easing in wage pressures, however, could sway the Fed away from further rate hikes later this year if inflation keeps falling as well.

“The pace of wage growth is a key determinant of inflation across an array of services,” Shepherdson wrote.

“We concur with the argument that inflation will rebound back above the target, no matter how far it falls over the next year, if wage growth cannot be contained at a sub-4% rate.”

Developing