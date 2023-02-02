trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Finance

Ford CEO reports $2 billion loss in profits in 2022, falling short of expectations

by Lauren Sforza - 02/02/23 7:41 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/02/23 7:41 PM ET
Ford
Greg Nash
A Ford logo is seen during the public policy day at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that the company fell short of its expectations in the fourth quarter and last year, reporting that it lost $2 billion in profits.

In a press release published Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company should have done “much better” in 2022. The press release said that in 2022, the company’s net loss was $2 billion that was attributable to “special items.”

“We should have done much better last year,” Farley said. “We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we’re going to correct that with improved execution and performance.”

The company’s earnings before interest and taxes for the year came to $10.4 billion, which the press release stated fell short of Ford’s expectations, citing supply chain issues as a contributor.

“The results were below Ford’s expectations, attributable, in part, to execution issues in an environment with supply chain and production instability, resulting in higher costs and lower-than-planned volumes,” the press release states.

Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings also fell short of company’s expectations, as it reported $2.6 billion in earnings before interest and taxes, the press release said. It said that the company’s revenue was $44 billion, which was a 17 percent increase from the third quarter.

As the company looks toward 2023, it’s expecting to earn $9 billion to $11 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes based on “seasonally adjusted annual rates of about 15 million vehicles in the U.S. and about 13 million in Europe.”

Bloomberg reported that Ford will be pushing more cost-cutting measures, and is aiming to eliminate more than the $3 billion in annualized expenses — the company’s previous mid-decade target. According to the report, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said that more job cuts are soon to come.

Ford announced in July that it would cut up to 8,000 jobs in its push for more electric vehicles. In 2021, Ford said that it would increase its electric vehicle production to 600,000 cars by 2023.

Tags Electric vehicles Ford Motor Co. Jim Farley Jim Farley Q4 earnings

More Finance News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  2. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  3. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  4. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  5. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  6. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  7. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  8. McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
  9. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  10. Pentagon: Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over northern US
  11. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
  12. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  13. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  14. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  15. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  16. Nikki Haley — Five questions as she prepares to enter the presidential race
  17. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  18. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
Load more

Video

See all Video