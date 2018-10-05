Trump tweets support for vulnerable House GOP tax writer

President Trump Donald John TrumpHeitkamp releases ad explaining Kavanaugh no vote Trump mocks Al Franken over resignation: He folded ‘like a wet rag’ O'Rourke not 'interested' in Obama endorsement MORE late Thursday tweeted support for Rep. Mike Bishop (R-Mich.), a member of the House's tax-writing committee, as he faces a tough reelection race.

Trump tweeted praise of Bishop's work on the tax-cut law Republicans passed last year and linked the congressman's opponent to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDem strategist says Trump should not be impeached Hopes for infrastructure deal with Trump rise if Dems win House Schiff: There is legal precedent for impeaching sitting officials over prior criminal conduct MORE (D-Calif.).

The tweet was a departure from other tweets Trump has made when backing candidates, which tend to focus more on GOP candidates' stances on the military and immigration.

"Congressman Bishop is doing a GREAT job! He helped pass tax reform which lowered taxes for EVERYONE!," Trump tweeted. "Nancy Pelosi is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his opponent because they both support a liberal agenda of higher taxes and wasteful spending!"

Bishop thanked Trump in a subsequent tweet and included a link for people to donate to his campaign.

His Democratic challenger, former Obama administration Defense Department official Elissa Slotkin, has said she won't back Pelosi for Speaker if she wins the seat. She responded to Trump's tweet with a tweet of her own saying that she'll be accountable to Michigan voters rather than Pelosi.

"Mr. President, my name is Elissa Slotkin. I served 3 tours in Iraq w/ CIA, served both GOP+Dem admins and believe in putting my country before anything else," she tweeted. "In Congress, I'll be accountable to Michigan voters -- not Leader Pelosi, not corporate special interests, or anyone else."

The race between Bishop and Slotkin in Michigan's 8th Congressional District is one of a number of key House races that could help to determine which party controls the chamber next year. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district it a tossup. Trump won the district by almost 7 points in 2016.

A super PAC aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanCongress pushed Trump to the right after campaign, says ex-speechwriter Collusion bombshell: DNC lawyers met with FBI on Russia allegations before surveillance warrant Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems MORE (R-Wis.) recently canceled an ad buy that had been aimed at helping the GOP candidate, but a spokesperson for the super PAC pointed to significant Republican spending currently in the district.

Updated at 12:56 p.m.