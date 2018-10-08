Group begins 'Nuns on the Bus' tour to protest Trump tax law ahead of midterms

A progressive group founded by Catholic sisters began its "Nuns on the Bus" tour on Monday to make the case against President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky man goes viral after complaining his name is Brett Kavanagh UN report predicts catastrophic consequences if greenhouse gas emissions not reduced by 2030 Kanye West quits social media amid pro-Trump comments MORE's tax law ahead of the midterm elections.

The bus tour began at an event in Santa Monica, Calif., that featured House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGrassley explains comments about women serving on Judiciary Committee Trump tweets support for vulnerable House GOP tax writer Unemployment hits 49-year low, economy adds 134K jobs in September MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezHillicon Valley: Facebook stock plummets in biggest one-day drop | Trump threatens to investigate Twitter | GOP lawmaker backs off impeaching Rosenstein | Dems demand Trump officials testify on election security Dems lash out at Amazon over facial recognition software misidentification Hispanic Dems press Nielsen on family separations MORE (D-Calif.). During the event, Pelosi called the tax law a "scam" that largely helps the rich and said it points to the importance of elections.

"We have to make sure who we elect because who we elect matters," she said.

Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over the tax law signed by President Trump at the end of 2017 heading into November's midterms.

Democrats argue that the law primarily helps wealthy individuals and corporations and will lead to cuts to the social safety net, while Republicans say the law is helping the economy and the middle class.

There are signs that Democrats' message on the tax law is resonating with voters. A poll last month commissioned by the Republican National Committee found that most voters think the measure helps the wealthy and corporations more than the middle class.

The bus tour, organized by Network lobby for Catholic Social Justice, is scheduled to make stops in a number of states and districts across the country with competitive House and Senate races — including the districts of GOP Reps. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanElection Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems GOP sacrifices women and House Republicans with Kavanaugh plan Internal poll shows Coffman in dead heat with Democratic challenger MORE (Colo.), Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamDems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House MORE (Ill.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickThe Hill's Morning Report — Historic vote on Kavanaugh to come amid protests, anger Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Midterms put GOP centrists in peril MORE (Pa.). It will end on Nov. 2 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The tour is slated to include lobby visits and rallies at the offices of vulnerable GOP lawmakers as well as town halls and visits to social services organizations.

"We're on the road to work for tax justice," said Sister Simone Campbell, leader of Nuns on the Bus.

This is Network's sixth Nuns on the Bus tour. The first was held in 2012 to protest a budget proposal from Rep. Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump tweets support for vulnerable House GOP tax writer Congress pushed Trump to the right after campaign, says ex-speechwriter Collusion bombshell: DNC lawyers met with FBI on Russia allegations before surveillance warrant MORE (R-Wis.), who is now House Speaker.