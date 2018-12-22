Dem mega-donor Steyer: Trump 'temper tantrum' is 'holding the government hostage'

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer, Pelosi: Trump got 'what he wanted' with shutdown Trump has discussed firing Fed chief after latest interest rate hike: report LeBron James accuses NFL team owners of being 'old white men' with 'slave mentality' MORE on Saturday, accusing the president of "holding the government hostage" with his "temper tantrum" over border funding.

“Donald Trump is holding the government hostage over an unrealistic and inflammatory promise he made to his supporters,” Steyer, a vocal Trump critic who has called for his impeachment, said in a statement.

”His temper tantrum will cost more than 420,000 federal employees their pay over the holidays, and another 380,000 people will be placed on temporary leave without pay."

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerHouse adjourns without clear path to avert shutdown Michelle Malkin, other conservatives rip Trump over border wall funding Feeling heat from the left, Dems reject judges deal MORE (N.Y.), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiSchumer, Pelosi: Trump got 'what he wanted' with shutdown Shutdown begins as lawmakers wrestle over Trump's border wall Likely chairwoman defends House climate panel from critics MORE (Calif.) and a number of other Democrats have used similar language dubbing the latest partial government shutdown a result of the president's "temper tantrum."

"This is just another example of why Trump is unfit for office," Steyer said in his statement Saturday, referring to the shutdown of large portions of the federal government that started at midnight.

"He must be removed. He has knowingly and repeatedly obstructed justice, eroded our democracy to enrich himself, has been implicated in several felonies, and just this week, was forced to dissolve his corrupt foundation. It is no longer a question of whether he should be impeached, but of whether members of Congress will have the courage to remove him from power."

Steyer founded Need to Impeach, a campaign aimed at removing Trump from the presidency, last year. The billionaire hedge fudge manager has funneled over $40 million into the effort.

The environmental activist has been mulling a possible 2020 White House bid in an effort to take on Trump and has visited a series of early voting states while exploring a bid.

"We need a president who fights for the American people and improves our country, not one who threatens the jobs and well-being of federal employees to promote his racist agenda,” he said Saturday.

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after the Senate could not find a compromise on the House funding bill passed Thursday, which included $5 billion in funding for Trump's border wall.