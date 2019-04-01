Klobuchar releases her tax returns

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Allegations test Biden ahead of 2020 run Hickenlooper: Allegations against Biden 'very disconcerting' MORE (D-Minn.) on Monday posted 12 years of her tax returns to her campaign website, becoming the latest 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to make public at least a decade's worth of tax filings.

"Amy believes that transparency and accountability are fundamental to good governance," Klobuchar's website states. "That’s why she’s released her tax returns for every year since she’s been a candidate for federal office."

Klobuchar released her returns from 2006 — the year she was first elected to the Senate — through 2017.

Her website does not include her 2018 tax return, though it is unclear if she has filed it yet. Taxpayers have until April 15 to file their 2018 returns, or until Oct. 15 if they request an extension.

The 2017 tax return for Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler, shows the couple had total income of $292,306 and paid $62,787 in taxes, for an effective tax rate of 21.5 percent. The couple's income mainly came from Klobuchar's Senate salary and Bessler's income as a lawyer and law professor.

The couple made $5,075 in charitable gifts, making donations to organizations including the American Red Cross, UNICEF, United Way and several universities.

Klobuchar is the latest presidential candidate to release at least 10 years of tax returns. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Pete Buttigieg is the poster child for a changing America Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns MORE (D-N.Y) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Sanders vows to cut prescription prices in half if elected president MORE (D-Mass.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleePete Buttigieg is the poster child for a changing America Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns On The Money: McMahon to step down as Small Business administrator | Trump defends reversing North Korea sanctions | White House touts progress in China trade talks | 2020 Dem Inslee releases his tax returns MORE (D) have also done so.

In releasing their tax returns, the Democratic presidential candidates are highlighting their transparency, contrasting themselves with President Trump Donald John TrumpMigrants cleared from enclosure beneath El Paso bridge after outcry North Korea calls for probe into 'terror attack' on embassy in Spain Buttigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton MORE, who in 2016 became the first major-party nominee in decades to refuse to release his tax returns.