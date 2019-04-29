Tim Ryan releases 10 years of tax returns

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Meet the only candidate focused on national security: Seth Moulton Chasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon MORE (D-Ohio) on Monday released 10 years of his tax returns, becoming the latest 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to release the documents in order to draw a contrast with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Grassley to Trump: Lift tariffs or new NAFTA deal is 'dead' MORE.

“Full and complete transparency with the American people is paramount to Congressman Tim Ryan,” a spokesperson for the candidate said in a statement. “He understands that unity is built on trust earned with honesty and respect."

"While President Trump’s lies are designed to fracture our communities and distract from his own failures – Tim Ryan knows that America is stronger. And he’s committed to restoring the unity and trust our country deserves.”

Trump in 2016 became the first major-party presidential nominee to not release his tax returns. Democratic presidential candidates have been making their tax-returns public an effort to argue that they are more transparent about their finances than the president.

Ryan released his tax returns from 2009 to 2018.

Ryan's 2018 return shows that he and his wife, Andrea, had adjusted gross income of $220,754. Most of their income came from the candidate's congressional salary and his wife's income as an elementary-school teacher.

The couple had total taxes of $31,440, for an effective tax rate of 14.2 percent.

People filed their 2018 tax returns this year, and those returns are the first that reflect Trump's tax-cut law, which every congressional Democrat opposed. The Ryans appear to have gotten a tax cut under the law: Their adjusted gross income in 2018 was almost $2,000 higher than it was in 2017, but they had about $4,000 less in total tax in 2018.

Ryan and his wife appear to have benefited from the GOP tax law's expansion of the child tax credit, which they claimed in 2018 but were not eligible to claim in 2017. The tax law increased the income level for which the credit phases out from $110,000 for a married couple to $400,000.

The Ryans took the standard deduction of $24,000 for 2018. They claimed $28,170 in itemized deductions for 2017, including $1,500 in charitable contributions.

Besides Ryan, a host of other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have released their returns. Those candidates are: Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYoung Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D-Calif), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report O'Rourke rolls out trillion climate change plan The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, Trump vie for Rust Belt voters MORE (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Meet the only candidate focused on national security: Seth Moulton Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, Trump vie for Rust Belt voters Meet the 2020 spouses who could make history MORE (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas Biden, O'Rourke top 2020 Dems in Texas survey MORE (D-Texas) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report O'Rourke rolls out trillion climate change plan Meet the only candidate focused on national security: Seth Moulton MORE (D).