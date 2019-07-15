Biden proposes tax increases for wealthy as part of health care plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates Biden pitches new subsidies, public option in health care plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke MORE on Monday released a health-care plan that his presidential campaign says would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy.

"The Biden Plan will make health care a right by getting rid of capital gains tax loopholes for the super wealthy," the former vice president's 2020 campaign said in an outline of the plan.

Biden's health-care plan is designed to build on ObamaCare and create a public option. Campaign officials told news outlets on Sunday that the plan is estimated to cost about $750 billion over a decade, and that Biden is calling for several tax changes to offset the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 front-runner is proposing to raise the top individual income tax rate to 39.6 percent, which is where the top rate was set before President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Camerota clashes with Trump's immigration head over president's tweet LA Times editorial board labels Trump 'Bigot-in-Chief' Trump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates MORE's tax-cut law was enacted. The top individual rate is currently 37 percent.

Additionally, Biden is proposing to increase taxes on wealthy people's capital gains, which people pay when they sell investments. The top rate on long-term capital gains is currently 20 percent, and Biden is proposing to roughly double that for those making over $1 million.

Biden's campaign also said that his "capital gains reform will close the loopholes that allow the super wealthy to avoid taxes on capital gains altogether."

This isn't the first time Biden expressed an interest in increasing capital gains taxes. He has repeatedly said in campaign events that he thinks capital gains taxes are too low. He has also called for ending a tax break known as "step-up in basis" that reduces capital gains tax liability on investments people pass on to their heirs.

Biden is one of a number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who are calling for higher capital gains taxes. Others who have called for raising tax rates on investment gains include Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump complains of 'fake polls' after surveys show him trailing multiple Democratic candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - Trump attack on progressive Dems draws sharp rebuke Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker prison reform bill would give older prisoners a 'second look' Booker to unveil plan for older Americans' long-term health care: report Judd Gregg: Counting the costs of Democrats' desires MORE (D-N.J.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke says he and his wife are descended from slave owners House Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' Castro responds to Obama DHS secretary criticism: Open borders are 'a right-wing talking point' MORE (D-Texas), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows - Immigration raids dominate Klobuchar: Trump 'wants this chaos' caused by expected ICE raids 2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors MORE (D-Minn.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Hickenlooper to pedal part of cross-state bike ride in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi looks to squash fight with progressives MORE (D), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Young Turks' Cenk Uygur: Here's how to choose a president 2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Democratic strategist: 'Very short-sighted' to ditch ObamaCare in favor of 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Md.) and Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors Moulton: Trump voters 'know that he's an a--hole' 3 reasons billionaire activist Tom Steyer is running for president MORE (D-Mass.).

Democrats argue that raising capital gains taxes would make the tax code more fair. But Republicans generally oppose raising capital gains taxes, arguing that doing so would reduce incentives to invest and save money.

Trump's tax law did not make changes to capital gains tax rates, but Trump has said that he's considering acting unilaterally to cut capital gains taxes by indexing gains to inflation.