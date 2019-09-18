Denver leaders push for $15 minimum wage

Denver leaders reportedly plan to push for a $15-per-hour minimum wage, which would make the city one of the first in Colorado with its own minimum wage law.

A proposal detailing the increases to the legal wage that will allow the city to reach a $15 minimum wage by 2021 will be unveiled Thursday, a spokesman for Mayor Michael Hancock told The Denver Post.

Hancock and Councilwoman At-large Robin Kniech will reportedly spearhead the proposal, which needs city council approval.

More than 100,000 workers in the city would be affected, according to the paper.

Hancock had previously raised the minimum wage for employees and contractors of the city to that rate.

Colorado has a $12 minimum wage but has recently passed a law allowing localities to implement their own rates.