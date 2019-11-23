Harris: 'I am not a socialist'

While campaigning in Iowa, White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders gets endorsement of rideshare drivers guild Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) outlined what she views as problems in our economic system but also noted that she was "not a socialist."

"In our America, people should only have to work one job to have a roof over their head and food on the table. Part of the reality is that wages are not keeping up with the cost of living," Harris said, according to a clip posted by NBC News.

"I'm not trying to upend and blow up systems. I'm not trying to start a revolution. I am not a socialist," she continued but added that "capitalism assumes that everyone is starting out on the same base and then people will compete and the best will rise. The majority of people aren't starting out on the same base, and we've got to lift people up and in particular working people."

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator then touted her positions on issues such as rent relief and teacher pay.

Her comments come as she has faced declining poll numbers in recent weeks. According to polling aggregate website RealClearPolitics, she averages 4 percent support nationally and 3.3 percent support in Iowa among the crowded Democratic field of candidates.

Harris's Saturday remarks notably contrast with the rhetoric of progressive candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJane Fonda calls for protecting water resources at weekly DC climate protest Sanders says he's 'disgusted' by Bloomberg's million ad buy Bloomberg readies .5M ad campaign as he mulls 2020 run MORE (I-Vt.), who describes himself as a Democratic socialist and has called for a political revolution. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang slams lack of speaking time during debate Krystal Ball lays out Sanders's path to victory in 2020 Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair MORE (D-Mass.), also in the running for the Democratic nomination, has described herself as a capitalist but echoes similar economic policies as the Vermont senator.