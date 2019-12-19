2020 Democrats divided over Trump-Pelosi trade deal

Democratic candidates running for president were split on supporting the updated North American Free Trade Agreement negotiated between President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE (D-Calif.) during Thursday night's debate.

“This is a modest improvement over what we have right now,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Overnight Energy: Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations over Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip | Groups challenge EPA decision on slaughterhouse rules | Greenpeace gives Bloomberg D-plus on climate Saagar Enjeti dismisses new Biden campaign ad as 'Hillary Clinton 2.0' MORE (I-Vt.), whose opposition to trade deals were a hallmark of his 2016 run for the Democratic nomination.

“It is not going to stop outsourcing, it is not going to stop corporations from moving to Mexico, where workers make $2 an hour,” he added. The deal does require increased Mexican wages in certain sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) said the deal was a significant improvement over both the existing NAFTA and the original version of the deal Trump negotiated last year.

“I believe that we have a change with this agreement,” she said, noting that it had the support of trade skeptics such as Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownHillicon Valley: House panel unveils draft of privacy bill | Senate committee approves bill to sanction Russia | Dems ask HUD to review use of facial recognition | Uber settles sexual harassment charges for .4M Otto Warmbier's mom urges Trump not to accept 'bad deal' as North Korea threatens 'Christmas gift' Democratic lawmakers call for HUD review of facial recognition in federal housing MORE (D), who had not voted for previous trade deals.

Most of the customers for American goods, she said, were outside the country, and newly negotiated enforceability mechanisms on labor and environmental measures, plus changes on pharmaceutical policy, had made the deal worthwhile.

“I would not have voted for the agreement that President Trump put forward,” she said.

The House overwhelmingly passed the update trade deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, just hours before the debate, 385-41. The Senate is expected to approve it in January.