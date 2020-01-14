Sanders stands alone in opposition to new trade deal

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti warns Biden's Iraq record could be general election issue MORE (I-Vt.) was the only candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic debate to oppose the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“If this is passed I think it will set us back a number of years,” Sanders said of the deal, which has the backing of the AFL-CIO union. Other unions, Sanders noted, remained opposed.
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Conservatives slam Warren's call to put transgender women in women's prisons MORE (D-Mass.) said that she would support the deal negotiated between President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE and House Democrats because it was an improvement over the current agreement, but would continue to fight for more stringent deals.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House Sanders-Warren fight unnerves progressives MORE (D) agreed that the deal had been improved and said he would support it, as did Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field nationally after Sanders takes top spot in Iowa poll Biden found leading in Iowa by Monmouth poll Sanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' MORE (D-Minn.).
Not everyone on the stage addressed USMCA, which passed in the House and could pass in the Senate as soon as this week, specifically.
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE and businessman Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerSanders: Releasing list of Supreme Court picks 'not a bad idea' It's time for the Democratic candidates to talk more about national security Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE both emphasized the need to focus on climate in the deal, an issue Sanders brought up as well.
“There will be no trade agreements signed in my administration without environmental standards,” said Biden.
Steyer, weighing in on a partial trade deal with China that Trump is set to sign Wednesday, said “if climate is not your No. 1 priority, you can’t sign a deal."
Steyer has previously expressed support for USMCA.