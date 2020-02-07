Sanders says NH Democratic senators were wrong to back Trump's USMCA

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney House approves pro-union labor bill MORE (I-Vt.) said during Friday night's presidential debate in New Hampshire that the state's two Democratic senators — Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanHouse committee advances bill that would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power Biden: 'I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president' Cyberattacks against North Dakota state government skyrocket to 15M per month MORE and Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems wait for winner after caucus chaos Live coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Overnight Defense: White House threatens to veto House Iran bills | Dems 'frustrated' after Iran briefing | Lawmakers warn US, UK intel sharing at risk after Huawei decision MORE — were wrong to vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump discusses coronavirus with China's Xi El Paso Walmart shooting suspect charged under federal hate crime law Buttigieg: It was 'disgraceful' to hear Trump's attacks on Romney MORE's new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

"Yes," Sanders said when asked directly if Hassan and Shaheen were incorrect in voting for the deal. "I mean, it's a disagreement."

"There is not one word in that trade agreement that deals with climate change, and I don't know how in 2020 you could do that," Sanders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to argue that the agreement, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would lead to continued outsourcing of American jobs to Mexico.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass MORE (D-Minn.), who voted for the USMCA, said she wanted to "defend the honor of the incredible two senators from New Hampshire."

She said there were "major improvements" in the trade agreement pertaining to labor inspections.

Klobuchar said she would work to make sure that climate change provisions are included in future trade deals and that the best ways to tackle the issue are to reenter the Paris climate agreement, restore former President Obama's clean power rules and put a price on carbon. She argued that having no trade agreement with Canada and Mexico would put the U.S. at a disadvantage when trying to "pushing China to do better when it comes to climate change."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges in poll ahead of New Hampshire primary House approves pro-union labor bill Sanders and Buttigieg in dead heat with 100 percent of Iowa caucus results in MORE (D-Mass.) also explained her vote in favor of Trump's North American trade deal, saying Democrats helped to improve the agreement and that it "makes things somewhat better for workers and for farmers."

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I see a law that makes things somewhat better for hardworking people in this country, I say, 'I'll sign up for that.' And then I'll get up tomorrow morning and I'll start working hard for a better trade deal on climate," Warren said.

Another candidate, Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerAP unable to declare winner in Iowa caucuses The Hill's Campaign Report: Iowa turmoil deepens for Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Pelosi take the gloves off; DNC wants Iowa recanvass MORE, said he agreed with Sanders on the USMCA.

"Everybody wants to get into our market, and that's how we convince them that they've got to be right on climate too," Steyer said.