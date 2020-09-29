Trump says he paid millions in income taxes; Biden says 'show us your tax returns'

President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE during Tuesday night's debate said that he paid "millions" in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — disputing a New York Times report saying he paid just $750 in each of those years — while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE repeatedly pressed the president to release his tax returns.

"I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax," Trump said.

As the president continued to speak, Biden interrupted, saying "Show us your tax returns."

"You'll see it as soon as it's finished," Trump replied.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE then asked Trump if he'll tell the public how much he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Trump replied "millions of dollars" and said "you'll get to see it." Biden asked when that would be.

The Times published an article on Sunday that reported that Trump paid little to no federal income taxes in most years from 2000 through 2017. In each of 2016 and 2017, Trump paid $750, the Times reported.

Trump is the first president in decades who has not made any of his tax returns public. He has previously said he won't release his returns while under audit, but the IRS has said that audits don't prevent people from releasing their personal tax information.

Hours before the debate, Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Biden must clarify his stance on energy for swing voters MORE (D-Calif.), released their 2019 tax returns. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, reported on their 2019 federal tax return adjusted gross income of about $985,000 and total taxes of nearly $300,000.