Starbucks set to raise wages, bringing 30 percent of employees above $15 minimum wage

Starbucks is set to raise its wages Monday, bringing 30 percent of its employees or "partners" above $15 an hour.

The company CEO Kevin Johnson said this week the move put the company on a path to provide all U.S. employees with a $15 minimum wage within three years.

"With these investments, more than 30 percent of our U.S. retail partners are currently at or above $15/hour and we continue on our path to ensure all U.S. partners will be making at or above $15/hour within the coming two to three years," he wrote in a Wednesday letter to Congress.





The increase follows steps by several major companies to increase their wages.



Target raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in June, and Walmart said earlier this year it would bump its bottom hourly wage to $12.



ADVERTISEMENT The federal minimum wage, on the other hand, has not increased from $7.25 since 2009.



Last year, the House approved a bill raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour over several years, but the Senate did not take it up.



The minimum wage has been increasing in cities and states. Most recently, Florida voters approved a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.

CORRECTION: The Starbucks wage increases will put 30 percent of its employees in the U.S. at a wage of $15 per hour or higher. An earlier version included incorrect information.