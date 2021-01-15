Fast-food workers nationwide strike for $15 minimum wage

Fast-food workers in 15 cities around the country will be walking out Friday in a strike for the federal government to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The strike is being organized by Fight for $15 and a union.

“Fast-food workers are going on strike January 15, on what would be MLK's 92nd birthday, to demand $15/hr and the right to a union! Workers will not back down until everyone makes at least $15!” Fight for $15 tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast-food workers are going on strike January 15, on what would be MLK's 92nd birthday, to demand $15/hr and the right to a union! Workers will not back down until everyone makes at least $15! #FightFor15 https://t.co/pPgSODMEph pic.twitter.com/c7a5rxkvHg — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) January 13, 2021

The group, which is backed by Service Employees International Union, has a petition on its website urging President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDobbs: Republicans lost in 2020 because they 'forgot who was the true leader' Should deficits matter any more? Biden's Cabinet gradually confirmed by Senate MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSen. Patrick Leahy returns home after being hospitalized What the shift in Senate control means for marijuana policy reform Vice President Harris receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine MORE to prioritize minimum wage in their first 100 days in office.

The petition demands a $15 federal minimum wage, easier rules to join a union, a focus on racial justice, affordable health care, and holding companies accountable for “their failure to protect essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

"They want to send a message to both the Biden-Harris administration and Congress to prioritize passing $15 an hour (legislation) in the first 100 days,'' Allynn Umel, organizing director of Fight for $15 and a Union, told USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the strikes will take place on Zoom or in car caravans.

“I make just $10 an hour working at McDonald's in Memphis, and it's nowhere near enough to cover basic necessities every month for me and my baby daughter,” a McDonald’s worker going on strike Friday wrote in an op-ed for Business Insider.

Many argue that an increase to a $15 minimum wage could harm small businesses, especially during the pandemic when they've already been struggling. There are some states that are planning to increase their minimum wage in 2021.