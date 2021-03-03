53 percent of Americans support raising federal minimum wage to $15: poll

A new poll by Monmouth University shows that a majority of Americans support the federal government raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The minimum wage has been a hot topic as the COVID-19 relief bill that was passed in the House and being considered in the Senate contains the wage hike.

The hike is supported by 53 percent of those surveyed in the Monmouth Poll while 45 percent said they were against the measure.

The last time the minimum wage was raised was in 2009 when it went from $6.55 an hour to $7.50 an hour.

Those who support the measure say they believe an increase in the minimum wage is overdue and would help those in service jobs. Those who have criticized the proposal say it will put a huge burden on businesses and that the decision should be made at the state level.

Several states have already adopted $15 minimum wage laws along with bigger companies who have increased wages for their employees despite the state requirement being lower.

The $15 an hour minimum wage provision in the COVID-19 relief bill will most likely get dropped in the Senate as Republicans and some moderate Democrats have said they oppose the measure.

In the poll, 48 percent of people believed that the bill should come to a compromise so it can be passed with bipartisan support. However, 45 percent believe the bill should stay how it is, even if it means sacrificing support from one side.

The poll sampled 802 American adults from February 25-March 1. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.