Job openings stay near record in January

Job openings stayed flat in January after reaching a record high in December, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The number of job openings in January totaled 11.3 million, according to the January job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS) report, slightly less than the revised total of 11.4 million total open jobs reported in the previous month. The Labor Department revised December’s job openings up by 523,000, marking a new record.

“Demand for labor is historically high and workers are quitting their jobs at historic rates to take advantage of that demand. At the same time, employers continue to have a hard time filling open positions,” wrote Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed, in a Wednesday analysis.

“This year could see some easing of pressure in the labor market with demand slowing and hiring becoming easier, but we aren’t seeing that yet in these data.”

Hires stayed roughly flat at 6.5 million and total separations ticked higher to 6.1 million in January. The percentage of U.S. employees who voluntarily left their jobs in December, also known as the quits rate, fell to 2.8 percent from a record high of 2.9 percent.

Layoffs also remained low, totaling just 1.4 million in January.

The January JOLTS report is the latest window into the labor market’s resilience amid a record-breaking surge of COVID-19. The U.S. added 481,000 jobs in January even as the omicron variant ripped through the country and businesses held off on layoffs after months of labor shortages.

“The labor market still has the chance to gracefully slow down with demand cooling but not necessarily crashing. But so far the data on openings and turnover don’t show that trend beginning. The labor market continues to power ahead. When and why it slows down remain critical questions for the US economy,” Bunker wrote.

Employers have struggled to fill open jobs as consumer demand bounced back far quicker than many businesses could handle. While spending is well above pre-pandemic levels, the workforce is still short several million workers who have yet to return to the labor market.

The intense need for workers has pushed wages higher and given job-seekers historic leverage. Even so, the pressure is also driving inflation higher, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is on track to hike interest rates next week after inflation reached the highest annual rate in more than 40 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence last week the central bank would be able to cool off an “overheated” labor market without slowing the recovery from the pandemic or limiting future job growth.

“We have substantial excess demand,” Powell said. “There’s a lot that we could do to gradually bring demand back down to where demand and supply are more in sync and without risking damage.”

–Updated at 11:49 a.m.