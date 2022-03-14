Nonwhite voters more likely to say inflation hitting them

Nonwhite voters are more likely than white voters to say that inflation has caused a major financial strain in their lives.

A Wall Street Journal poll said that 35 percent of Black, Hispanic, Asian American and other voters who said they were something other than white said inflation would have a significant strain on their life. Among white voters, 28 percent said the same.

Black women and Hispanic men reported the highest proportions of major strain, both at 44 percent, the poll revealed.

The survey also showed that people with lower incomes were more likely to report challenges from inflation. Nearly half of the people with incomes of less than $60,000 said inflation would cause them challenges. Thirteen percent of people making $150,000 or more said the same, according to the Journal.

Regardless of race or income, the poll showed that 58 percent of participants said inflation was causing them major or minor financial strain.

The poll also found that nearly two-thirds of voters said they thought the economy was headed in the wrong direction even though jobs, wages and home values are all on the rise since President Biden took office, the newspaper noted.

Broken down by party, nearly 9 in 10 Republicans said the economy was heading in the wrong direction compared to 36 percent of Democrats. Seventy-one percent of independents said the same.

The poll was conducted between March 2 and March 7. It included 1,500 nationwide registered voters and has a margin of error of 1 percentage point.