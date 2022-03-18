Fed governor calls for half-point rate hikes

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday that the central bank should hike interest rates at a more aggressive pace to get in front of rising inflation.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Friday morning, Waller said he favors raising the Fed’s baseline interest rate range by 0.5 percentage points “at one or multiple meetings in the near future.”

“I really favor front-loading our rate hikes, that we need to do more withdrawal of accommodation now if we want to have an impact on inflation later this year and next year,” Waller said.

Waller was among eight of nine members of the Federal Open Market Committee — the Fed panel responsible for setting monetary policy — who voted to hike rates by 0.25 percentage points Wednesday, the first hike since 2018. The Fed’s baseline interest rate range had been set between 0 and 0.25 percent since March 2020, when the bank slashed rates and began buying billions of dollars in bonds each month to stimulate the economy.

Waller said he originally preferred hiking by 0.5 percentage points this week, with inflation nearly three times higher than the Fed’s preferred annual target. Even so, he opted for a smaller hike given the uncertainty driven by the war in Ukraine.

“The data’s basically screaming at us to go 50 [basis points], but the geopolitical events were telling you to go forward with caution,” Waller said. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.

“So those two factors combined pushed me off of advocating for a 50 basis point hike and supporting the 25-point hike that we enacted,” he said.

Fed officials have projected six more hikes this year, one for each of the six remaining FOMC meetings if the panel only hikes by 0.25 percentage points each time.

When the Fed hikes its baseline interest rate range, it triggers higher borrowing costs for credit cards, auto payments, mortgages and business loans. Higher interest rates are intended to slow the pace of the economy and the rate of price increase, but can come with higher unemployment.

Waller was among several Fed officials to talk up the bank’s efforts to fight inflation on Friday.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, said Friday that the Fed should raise its baseline interest rate range to 3 percent by the end of the year, which would require 0.5 percentage point hikes at each of the next six Federal Open Market Committee meetings. Bullard was the sole dissenter from Wednesday’s rate hike, arguing the Fed should have hiked by 0.5 percentage points.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, also acknowledged in a Friday post on Medium that he misjudged how long and how high inflation would run above the Fed’s target. He said he now supports the Fed hiking six more times this year after only expecting one 2022 hike in September.