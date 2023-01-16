trending:

Economy

2 in 5 surveyed say they believe their families will be better off in future 

by Julia Mueller - 01/16/23 9:48 AM ET
Two in five people in a new survey of 28 nations say they believe they and their families will be better off financially in the future, a drop from previous years. 

The 40 percent of respondents who expressed economic optimism for their families five years from now is 10 points lower than the 50 percent who said the same last year, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer

Economic optimism is at an all-time low in 24 countries in the survey, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Mexico.  

The U.S. saw economic trust drop 4 percentage points from last year, with just 36 percent of Americans saying they think they’ll be better off in five years.  

Only China saw an increase in optimism this year, up 1 percentage point to 65 percent. 

Survey respondents reported being plagued by both personal and existential economic woes, from potential job loss and the impact of inflation to climate change and nuclear war. 

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents said they were worried about losing their jobs (89 percent), and climate change was the next highest concern (76 percent). 

The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed more than 32,000 people online in 28 countries from Nov. 1 to Nov. 28. The general population had a margin of error of 0.6 percentage points, while the margins of error for specific countries varied from 2.5 to 3 percentage points. 

