Democratic infighting is holding up progress on a must-pass spending bill. We’ll also look at a major climate package in California and another lawsuit for Elon Musk.

But first, find out why the White House is likening two GOP governors’ actions to human smuggling.

Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom. Subscribe here.





Markey opposes adding permitting to stopgap bill

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is joining a group of liberal House members in opposing Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) push to pass changes to the environmental review process in a stopgap funding bill.

Markey became the second Democratic-caucusing senator to call for the issues to be separated. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has previously expressed opposition to the West Virginia senator’s reforms.

Concerns about the permitting bill could create roadblocks to passage of a government funding bill.



Democratic leadership promised Manchin they would pass changes to the country’s permitting to expedite the approval of energy projects in exchange for his vote on their climate, tax and health care bill.



But Markey said Friday that the two should not be tied, citing concerns about possible impacts on communities that are already overburdened by pollution.

The Hill’s Rachel Frazin has more here.





GREEN OVERHAUL

Newsom signs sweeping climate legislation into law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a sweeping package of climate legislation into law on Friday, aiming to accelerate the Golden State’s transition to clean energy.

Among the long list of initiatives to receive gubernatorial approval were measures to cut air pollution by 60 percent and reduce state oil consumption by 91 percent over the next two decades, according to the governor’s office.

Within the same time frame, the bills intend to save California $23 billion by avoiding damages caused by pollution, reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and transportation by 92 percent and slash refinery pollution by 94 percent.

The Hill’s Sharon Udasin has more here.





YOU CAN’T DRIVE MY CAR

Drivers sue Tesla, allege false advertising on autopilot tech

A Tesla owner sued the electric car manufacturer on Wednesday, alleging the company falsely advertised its autopilot technology and misled customers about the technology’s capabilities.

California resident Briggs Matsko — who bought a new Tesla Model X in 2018 — filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of himself and other customers who “never received the self-driving car that Tesla promised them.”

Matsko paid an extra $5,000 for Tesla’s autopilot technology, which the company claimed would make the car fully self-driving in some situations and suggested would soon work in all situations, according to the lawsuit.



However, Matsko said Tesla never delivered on its promises.

The Hill’s Julia Shapero breaks it down here.





GET ME A JOB

The person most likely to help you get a job, according to new LinkedIn study

An acquaintance is more likely to help you land a new job than a close friend, according to a new study from a team of researchers at LinkedIn, Harvard Business School, Stanford and MIT.

The study, published Thursday in Science, suggests that networking with strong ties on LinkedIn — close friends, in this case — may not be the best source for someone trying to find a new job.

Instead, researchers found that job hunters were better off when they turned to their weak connections — acquaintances and friends of friends — underpinning a decades-old social theory known as the “strength of weak ties.”

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech has more here.





Good to Know

Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday a $1 billion investment that will help fund its first-ever cyber grant program tailored specifically for state, local and territorial governments across the U.S.





That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.





VIEW THE FULL EDITION HERE