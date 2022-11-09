On The Money — The economic impact of a small GOP majority

We break down the five ways Republicans can steer the U.S. economy with slightly more power in D.C. Also, we’ll look at big business bracing for a legislative traffic jam and President Biden’s thoughts on a probe of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

But first, your guide to knowing when we’ll know who controls the House.

Five ways the midterms could affect the economy

The 2022 midterms were poised to usher in a “red wave” in the House and potentially the Senate, teeing up a heavily Republican U.S. legislature in 2023.

But on election night, the results in the midterms painted a different picture for the future Congress. Forecasters are still anticipating a GOP-led House, but their majority is expected to be narrow. The fate of the Senate is also hanging in the balance.

Control of both chambers is still up for grabs as states continue to count votes, but gridlock in the next congressional session is almost inevitable. The implications for the U.S. economy could be massive.

Even a small Republican majority in either chamber would prevent President Biden and Democrats from passing sweeping legislation along party lines.



Bipartisan standoffs over government funding and the debt ceiling could be common, but major legislative breakthroughs will be rare.



A GOP takeover of the Senate would also force Biden to find Republican support for his next slate of administration nominees.

Here are five ways the 2022 midterms could affect the economy, from Sylvan.

BIG PLANS

Corporate America braces for congressional gridlock, GOP probes in 2023



Corporate America is bracing for political gridlock and a flurry of GOP investigations as Republicans appear poised to emerge from the midterms with a razor-thin House majority.



House Republicans are prepping investigations into corporations’ operations in China, content moderation by Big Tech platforms and firms’ ESG initiatives.



That’s part of a broader effort by GOP leaders to punish companies for siding against the party on LGBT rights, abortion restrictions, voting rights and other issues.



Republicans also continue to be upset by Fortune 500 companies’ decision to cut off PAC donations to election deniers, even though most have reversed course.



“If you’re outside of government looking at this Republican House, these are not the same types of Republicans that came in in 2011 in terms of how they view companies and corporate actors,” said Karen Christian, a partner at Akin Gump who previously led GOP investigations on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



Karl has the details here.



MORE THAN HE BARGAINED FOR?

Biden says Musk’s Twitter deal ‘worth being looked at’



President Biden indicated Wednesday Elon Musk’s Twitter deal that included funding from Saudi Arabian investors should be probed, but stopped short of detailing in what way the deal should be investigated.



“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at,” Biden told reporters Wednesday.



When pressed on how to do so, the president said “there’s lots of ways.”



The Hill’s Rebecca Klar has more here.



BUCKLING DOWN

Meta laying off more than 11,000 employees



Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that it will lay off more than 11,000 employees as the company struggles financially amid high inflation and a possible recession in the future.



CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees that the layoffs will reduce the size of the company’s staff by about 13 percent.



He also said Meta is taking steps to become a “leaner and more efficient” company through cutting discretionary spending and extending a hiring freeze through the first quarter of next year.



The context: Zuckerberg said the start of the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased revenue growth in e-commerce, which he and others predicted would be permanent, leading Zuckerberg to significantly invest the company’s interests in it.



He said an economic downturn, increased competition and difficulties with online advertising caused Meta’s revenue to be much lower than expected, however, necessitating the layoffs.



The Hill’s Jared Gans has it all here.

Good to Know

Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance.

Recreational adult marijuana use will be legal in nearly half the country following the midterm elections, with at least 21 states now poised to make the substance legal for adults aged 21 and older. But voters in three other states rejected proposals.

Other items we’re keeping an eye on:

Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on so-called “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors.



Voters in New York approved a ballot measure Tuesday that would issue more than $4 billion in bonds for climate and environmental infrastructure in the state.

