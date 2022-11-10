On The Money — Breaking down the October inflation slowdown

Inflation is still high but may be losing steam. We’ll also look at a really bad IRS tax return backlog and a call for tougher cryptocurrency regulations.

But first, a top federal regulator is getting concerned about what’s going on at Twitter.

Inflation falls to 7.7% in October

Consumer prices rose at slower rates in October, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

The annual inflation rate fell to 7.7 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September, according to the consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched inflation gauge.



Economists expected the annual inflation rate to fall to 7.9 percent, according to consensus projections.



Prices rose 0.4 percent last month alone, according to the CPI, also rising slower than the 0.6 percent monthly increase projected by economists.

In a nutshell: The October CPI report is an encouraging sign for the U.S. economy as policymakers rush to bring down inflation without causing a recession. While a decline in inflation will not be enough to keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates, it may allow the bank to do so at a slower pace.

LEADING THE DAY

IRS backlog of tax returns just as bad as last year

The backlog of tax returns that has delayed millions of personal refunds and drowned the IRS in obsolete paper tax filings is just as bad this year as it was in 2021.

“For some, this filing season may have felt like Groundhog Day,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in a blog post on Thursday, referring to the movie “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray. “Numerically the IRS is in about the same place that it was around the same time last year.”

In fact, things may even be slightly worse this year. The IRS had its

2022 backlog down to about 8 million unprocessed paper returns as of the end of October, whereas it had about 7 million 2021 paper tax returns in its inventory around the same time last year, Collins wrote.



2022 backlog down to about 8 million unprocessed paper returns as of the end of October, whereas it had about 7 million 2021 paper tax returns in its inventory around the same time last year, Collins wrote. The status report comes after the IRS was allotted $80 billion by Democrats in Congress to beef up its operations, increase enforcement against tax cheats and modernize its systems. Democrats say the funding is long overdue and will help to end differences in enforcement between rich and middle-class taxpayers in a complicated U.S. tax system.



Republicans have argued that the money will be used to hire new auditors and go after the middle class and small-business owners. GOP lawmakers have vowed to scrap the new IRS funding if they win control of the legislature, but results of Tuesday’s midterm elections put this plan in limbo.

MAJOR GAINS

Dow surges 1,200 points as inflation slowdown fuels Wall Street rally

Stocks roared higher Thursday after new inflation data showed prices growing far slower than economists expected in October.

Wall Street saw its best single day of stock gains since April 2020 as investors found new confidence in an inflation slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 1,198 points shortly Thursday, rising 3.7 percent on the day. The S&P 500 index rallied 5.6 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite soared a staggering 7.3 percent from its Wednesday close.

CRYPTO COLLAPSE

Senate Banking panel leaders call for new crypto rules after major collapse

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Banking Committee called on Congress to bolster oversight and regulation of cryptocurrencies Thursday amid the ongoing collapse of a major cryptocurrency exchange.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Banking panel, and ranking Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.) each said the crisis facing FTX — one of the world’s most prominent platforms for cryptocurrency trading, highlighted the need for sufficient federal rules and supervision.

FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, are facing bankruptcy and federal investigations after revelations about its questionable finances spurred a massive run on its books. The company’s customers have attempted to pull

$6 billion from FTX accounts, leaving the company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.



$6 billion from FTX accounts, leaving the company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried sought to salvage FTX through a sale of the company to Binance, its chief rival, in a bid to make its customers whole. But Binance pulled out of the deal Wednesday, saying FTX’s financial situation was too precarious to save.

Good to Know

Four U.S. metros experiencing some of the highest inflation rates in the country are pandemic-era boomtowns where remote workers migrated for more affordable housing, according to a new report.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

Nationwide efforts to legalize marijuana appear to have a ways to go after U.S. voters handed them a split decision in Tuesday’s midterms, approving recreational pot in two states while rejecting it in three others.



Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), as chair of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, is pushing his colleagues to adopt a series of recommendations to make the Capitol a more diverse and inclusive place to work.



Twitter CEO Elon Musk is requiring all employees to work in the office 40 hours per week unless he personally approves remote work, multiple outlets reported.

