On The Money: Judge sides with NY officials in Trump tax return lawsuit | Majority in new poll says US is 'likely' to hit a recession within a year | Falling investment revives attacks against Trump's tax cuts

THE BIG DEAL—Judge sides with NY officials in Trump tax return lawsuit: A federal judge on Monday dismissed two officials from President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE's lawsuit against them over his state tax returns.

New York enacted a law in July that allows Congress's tax committees to request public officials' state tax returns from the state’s department of taxation and finance.

Shortly after the New York law was enacted, Trump filed a lawsuit in his personal capacity in an effort to prevent House Democrats from obtaining his state returns. The amended version of the lawsuit named New York officials among several Democratic representatives and congressional aides.

Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee in federal district court in Washington, ruled that the D.C.-based court doesn't have jurisdiction over the New York officials: Attorney General Letitia James and state tax official Michael Schmidt, dismissing Trump’s suit against the two.

"Mr. Trump bears the burden of establishing personal jurisdiction, but his allegations do not establish that the District of Columbia’s long-arm statute is satisfied here with respect to either Defendant," Nichols wrote.

He added that Trump could renew his claims against the New York officials if future events trigger the D.C. statute, or he can sue the New York officials in their home state.

Majority in new poll says US is 'likely' to hit a recession within a year: Most respondents in a new poll said they expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession within the next year, despite a strong job market and steady consumer spending.

Sixty-five percent in the CNBC-SurveyMonkey online poll released Monday said they believed the economy was likely to begin retracting within 12 months, while 34 percent of respondents said it was unlikely the U.S. will hit a recession. I break down the survey here.

The U.S. economy has expanded for a record 125 consecutive months since July 2009, and analysts expect that stretch to continue throughout the end of the year.

Consumer spending and unemployment — currently at 3.6 percent — have also remained strong, even amid an industrial recession, fading business investment and slowing economic growth.

But a severe economic downturn in Europe and Asia, coupled with the rising costs of Trump’s trade battles, poses risks to a stable U.S. economy ahead of the 2020 elections.

What Americans are expecting: The new online poll of 2,776 Americans, conducted Oct. 21–25, found sharp partisan divides among respondents’ opinions of the economy.

Democrats, who have largely been critical of President Trump’s economic agenda, were far more likely to say that they expected a recession. While 84 percent of Democratic respondents said a recession was likely, just 46 percent of Republicans agreed.

Independent voters also overwhelmingly expected the U.S. to hit a recession, with 72 percent saying one was likely before 2020. An economy or industry is considered to be in a recession after two consecutive quarters — or six straight months — of negative growth.

The political consequences: Trump is counting on a strong job market and ample consumer confidence to secure a second term. The president’s success depends on reassembling a coalition of GOP strongholds and industrial states, such as Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that broke from Democrats to support Trump in 2016.

While 64 percent of respondents to the CNBC-SurveyMonkey poll said the 2020 presidential election “is mainly about” issues other than the economy, more Republicans, at 29 percent, and independents, 27 percent, cited the economy as their top priority than any other issue.

Democrats ranked health care, at 25 percent, and the environment, 24 percent, slightly above jobs and the economy, at 17 percent.







Falling investment revives attacks against Trump's tax cuts: The GOP tax law passed in 2017 was supposed to super charge the economy, but the lack of a major impact is spurring critics to renew their attacks against the signature measure from President Trump.

Republicans said the tax law would help the economy through several avenues, including by sending business investment soaring. But just 15 months after it took effect, business investment has actually been contracting, falling 1 percent and 3 percent in the past two quarters.

Republicans who supported the tax law are blaming Trump's trade war with China as the reason why it failed to have the intended impact.

Critics, however, say it reflects a broader misjudgment about how the tax law was structured. The Hill’s Niv Elis tells us why.

The American Prospect : "In Arizona, the [payday lending industry] has a bill that would block minimum wage increases, because when people don’t have money, they need short-term loans."

