On The Money — The big business wins in Build Back Better

Happy Friday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: Corporations got some crucial victories in President Biden’s reconciliation framework. We’ll also look at new data on inflation and wages.

But first, some new words just dropped.

For The Hill, I’m Sylvan Lane. Write me at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane. You can reach my colleagues on the Finance team Naomi Jagoda at njagoda@thehill.com or @NJagoda and Aris Folley at afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley.

Let’s get to it.

Business emerges as winner in framework deal

Business interests are emerging as winners in President Biden’s social spending and climate plan unveiled Thursday.

The White House proposal to invest in clean energy, child care, education, housing and other Democratic priorities has sparked an unprecedented lobbying blitz from corporate America and other advocates.

Across industries, business groups successfully pushed lawmakers to make significant changes to key sections of the original $3.5 trillion bill. Their lobbying efforts revolved around Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who ultimately sided with the business community on several issues.

Retailers, drugmakers, private insurers and clean energy firms have emerged as some of the biggest winners.

Karl Evers-Hillstrom breaks it all down here.

LEADING THE DAY

Inflation eases slightly in September as personal income drops

Inflation stayed largely flat in September as the expiration of federal unemployment aid caused a sharp decline in household incomes, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent last month, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), after rising at the same rate in August.

Monthly inflation minus food and energy prices, which are more volatile, declined to 0.2 percent in September after rising 0.3 percent in August.

The annual inflation rate in September did tick higher to 4.4 percent in September from 4.2 percent in August, but stayed flat at 3.6 percent without food and energy prices.

The lack of a significant increase in price growth is a welcome sign for President Biden and Democrats, as they face growing concerns from voters and backlash from Republicans over high inflation.

While price growth is expected to continue falling as the economy shakes off the delta surge, inflation has run higher and for longer than many economists had anticipated earlier this year.

I explain here.

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Debt default would happen between mid-December and mid-February: analysis

The U.S. most likely would default on its debt sometime between mid-December and mid-February absent additional congressional action on the debt limit, according to a projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC).

BPC gave a two-month window for the “x-date,” the date when the U.S. would no longer be able to pay all of its bills on time.

BPC also said that enactment of the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill could move up the date when the U.S. would be unable to meet its obligations, because the bill includes a transfer from the Treasury Department’s general fund to the highway trust fund.

Shai Akabas, BPC director of economic policy, said in a statement that the deal for a short-term debt limit increase “did stave off catastrophe, but it was only a temporary fix.”

“With another debt limit crisis on the horizon in a few short months, the clock is ticking for Congress to once again protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Akabas added.

Naomi has more here.

Good to Know

Americans’ wages saw the biggest three-month jump in 20 years in the latest quarter ending in September, according to available federal records, The Associated Press reported.

Here’s what else have our eye on:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC during an interview on Friday that the spending bill that Democrats are proposing would lower inflation by reducing household costs including health care.

Apple says supply chain issues have cost the company $6 billion in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Ocasio-Cortez presses Biden on student debt: ‘Doesn’t need Manchin’s permission for that’

On tap next week:

Tuesday:

The House Financial Services Task Force on Financial Technology holds a hearing on “Buy Now, Pay Later” programs at 10 a.m.

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the transition to LIBOR at 10 a.m.

Wednesday:

A House Financial Services subcommittee holds a hearing on cyber threats to consumer data at 10 a.m.

The House Small Business Committee holds a hearing on entrepreneurship at 10 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee’s November meeting at 2:30 p.m.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.