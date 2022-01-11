On the Money — Powell questioned over rising prices, response

Happy Taco Tuesday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee on his renomination to head the nation's central bank. We'll also look at key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for more than 80 million workers that went into effect this week.

Fed chair pressed by Senate panel

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee to field questions from lawmakers on his renomination to the top position at the nation’s central bank.

During his confirmation hearing, Powell testified on supply side constraints in the U.S., new financial trading rules for top officials, as well the threat inflation poses to achieving maximum employment in the nation, among other key issues.

Powell said the central bank had first said inflation in the U.S. would be transitory because officials believed supply side bottlenecks and shortages would be alleviated at a quicker pace, which has not been the case.

He said officials thought that there would have been a “much more significant return to the workforce” at the end of last year than there was, which could pose more issues for inflation down the road.

Powell added new financial trading rules for top officials at the central bank will be in place “imminently” following last year’s controversy involving the investments made by former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.

Powell’s comments come as many Americans remain concerned about rising inflation in the U.S. The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, grew 6.8 percent in the year leading into November, which was the highest rate the U.S. has seen since 1982.

The rising inflation reflects a surge in prices nationwide, which has put pressure on Americans who now have to spend more money for various goods.

LEADING THE DAY

LEADING THE DAY

Biden vaccine-or-test mandate takes effect for businesses

Key components of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect this week amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule.

The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about the rule on Friday, they did not block its implementation by Monday’s deadline.

As of Monday, businesses with 100 or more employees were required to have a database of their workers’ vaccination status, post their company vaccine policy, provide paid leave to workers getting the vaccine and require unvaccinated employees to wear a mask at work.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the agency tasked with enforcing the rule, has said it won’t issue penalties for noncompliance until Feb. 9. That’s the deadline for businesses to implement the weekly COVID-19 testing alternative for unvaccinated workers.

Simply collecting vaccination information has proven difficult for some businesses, particularly when it comes to getting unvaccinated workers to reveal their status. Business groups point out that federal agencies were unable to determine the vaccination status of hundreds of their own workers when they revealed agency-wide vaccination rates last month.

MONEY IN THE BANK

MONEY IN THE BANK

Bank of America cutting overdraft fees

Bank of America (BofA) will decrease the amount it charges customers for spending more than they have in their accounts and will eliminate charges for bounced checks, The Associated Press reported.

BofA, which is based in Charlotte, N.C., will cut overdraft fees from $35 to $10 beginning in May, according to the AP. It will also stop charging fees when customers’ transactions are rejected due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) in their accounts. These fees could be incurred when using checks or automated payments.

The bank said that about 25 percent of its overdraft fee revenue each year comes from NSF fees, according to the wire service. It estimated that the recent decision will cut its overdraft fee revenues by 97 percent from their amount in 2009, which was the year before it began taking steps toward decreasing overdraft fees.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Thousands of United employees call out sick, forcing flight cancellations

United Airlines is canceling and rescheduling an unspecified number flights over staffing shortages from COVID-19 infections, CEO Scott Kirby said in a memo to staff this week.

In the memo, which was shared with The Hill, Kirby said that more than 3,000 employees are currently positive for the coronavirus and that United, which has mandated vaccines for its workforce, is reducing its “near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers.”

He added that at its Newark, N.J., hub, around one-third of United’s staff was unavailable because of positive coronavirus infections, adding that “Omicron has affected the personal well-being of our United team.”

Good to Know

Good to Know

The United States on Tuesday set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with more than 145,000 people in the hospital with the virus.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

A World Economic Forum survey found that most experts believe the global economy will remain volatile over the next three years as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

