On The Money — Retail sales rallied in face of omicron

Happy Wednesday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: Retailers made far more in sales last month than economists expected, even amid a record surge of COVID-19 cases. We’ll also look at how a Congressional stock trading ban could come together, White House pressure over Federal Reserve nominations, the path away from a shutdown and a look inside the Fed’s most recent meeting.

But first, find out why Britney Spears has been invited to Congress.

For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane, Aris Folley and Karl Evers-Hillstrom. Reach us at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane, afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley and kevers@thehill.com or @KarlMEvers.

Let’s get to it.

Retail sales jumped 3.8 percent in January

Retail sales rose 3.8 percent in January, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau, far higher than economists had expected.

Retailers and restaurants made a seasonally adjusted total of $649.8 billion in sales last month, up from a revised total of $626.3 billion in December.

Economists expected retail sales to rise 2.1 percent in January after falling 2.5 percent in the final month of 2021.

Economists had expected the record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant to wipe out January job growth and weigh heavily on retail sales. But consumers powered through the resurgent pandemic and high inflation, even as consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in January, according to Labor Department data released last week.

Sales by nonstore retailers, including major online shopping websites, soared 14.5 percent higher in January, leading all other categories.

Department store sales jumped 9.2 percent, furniture and home goods stores saw sales rise 7.2 percent, and auto dealers and parts stores saw a 5.7 percent increase in sales.

Even so, a pandemic-driven decline in dining and drinking out pushed sales by restaurants and bars 0.9 percent lower in January.

Sylvan breaks it down here.

BE IN THE KNOW

Sign up for NotedDC: your insider’s pass to the beat of the Beltway. The Hill’s latest newsletter is as fast-paced, provocative, and incisive as DC itself.

JUDGING STOCK TRADES

Judiciary under microscope as Congress weighs stock trade ban

Lawmakers are pushing for stronger stock trading rules for Supreme Court justices and federal judges as they weigh a stock trading ban for members of Congress.

Advocates say that changes to the current system are long overdue, pointing to recent court cases where judges ruled in favor of companies that they owned stock in.

Late last year, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to subject the judiciary to the same stock trading reporting as lawmakers and executive branch officials. And last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) indicated that any bill passed to regulate officials’ stock trading must include stricter transparency rules for Supreme Court justices.

Supreme Court justices are not required to disclose their stock trades in real time, only including information about their financial transactions in an annual report.

Federal judges have come under scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal investigation found that more than 130 judges improperly failed to recuse themselves from at least 950 cases involving companies in which the judges or their family members owned stock.

In two-thirds of contested motions in those cases, the judges sided with companies that they or their family were invested in.

The effort is likely to encounter opposition from the Judicial Conference, the judiciary’s policymaking body led by Chief Justice John Roberts, who has long fought to defend the branch’s independence. In a recent report, Roberts wrote that the judiciary is already working to clean up its act, signaling to lawmakers that they don’t need to step in.

Karl has more on the push here.

NOT ANOTHER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Senate seeks offramp as funding deadline nears

Senators are hunting for a quick offramp as they head closer to a Friday night deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Lawmakers are cautiously confident there won’t be a shutdown and are in negotiations to try to untangle snags that would block quick passage.

The main snags they’re worried about include President Biden’s vaccine mandate and a push to balance the budget.

In a win for a quick deal, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) dropped her hold on the funding bill on Tuesday evening after getting reassurances from the administration that federal funding won’t go toward crack pipes.

Aides and senators on Tuesday predicted they could get a deal as soon as Wednesday, though they cautioned Thursday was more likely. A group of lawmakers are also eager to get out of town to go to an international security conference, putting pressure on the Senate to avoid its normal down-to-the-wire drama.

Jordain Carney and Aris have more here.

TAKE A HIKE

Fed officials floated faster rate hikes in January meeting

Federal Reserve officials said last month the bank may need to raise interest rates and reduce its bond holdings faster than they currently anticipate if inflation continues to rise above their target, according to minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets Fed monetary policy, discussed whether the strength of the U.S. economy could force the bank to speed up the process of pulling back support, according to minutes from the FOMC’s Jan. 25-26 meeting.

“Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate,” the minutes read.

Sylvan tells us how we got here.

Good to Know

The White House on Wednesday criticized GOP senators for blocking President Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve, arguing the move would exacerbate inflation.

“[Biden] agrees that Republicans are AWOL on the fight against inflation at this pivotal moment in our economy. Everyone understands we need a full Federal Reserve board, the first one in nearly a decade, to tackle inflation and bring prices down for American families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

Americans in a new survey list inflation as the most urgent issue currently facing the U.S., followed by immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of staffers at the Washington state legislature called out sick on Wednesday to highlight a bill that would allow them to form a labor union to advocate for better working conditions in Olympia.

A former Goldman Sachs partner testified Wednesday that he and a colleague currently on trial were treated as “heroes” at the bank after they brought in billions as a result of a money laundering scandal.

Workers at a Staten Island, N.Y., Amazon facility known as JFK8 will vote on unionization next month, labor organizers said Wednesday.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.