On The Money — Dems fail to quickly lock down COVID relief

Today's Big Deal: More troubles for House Democrats as they attempt to send a longer-term funding bill to the Senate. We'll also look at a growing corporate exodus from Russia and a new record for job openings.





COVID-19 relief pulled after Dem revolt

Facing a revolt from rank-and-file Democrats, party leaders on Wednesday yanked billions of dollars in emergency funding from a $1.5 trillion government funding package — a move that will allow for passage of the larger package but leaves the fate of the pandemic relief up in the air.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) confirmed the news in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Wednesday afternoon, largely blaming Republicans for the impasse that sparked the stunning last-minute revision to the larger spending package.

Pelosi placed the blame largely on Republicans, but it was irate members of her own caucus who ultimately forced her hand.

The move came after a tumultuous morning of internal talks between Pelosi, leaders of the Appropriations Committee and other key panels, and a number of lawmakers who were up in arms that the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package — released just hours earlier — proposed to offset $15.6 billion in new COVID-19 spending by clawing back unspent money sent to certain states as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill signed by President Biden one year ago.

It was lawmakers from those states who threatened to block passage of the omnibus unless the clawback provision was removed.

Removal of the COVID-19 funding paves the way for passage of the omnibus bill Wednesday afternoon, when Democrats are scheduled to begin their annual issues conference in Philadelphia — a trip that was postponed slightly by the last-minute objections.

The package, introduced just after midnight, extends funding through the end of the fiscal year. Negotiated by leaders from both parties, it was designed to win support from both sides of the aisle, including a $42 billion increase in defense spending, favored by Republicans, and a $46 billion bump in nondefense programs, largely championed by Democrats.

Check out more here from The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Aris.

CORPORATE EXODUS

Major US companies leave Russia in droves amid Ukraine conflict

Hundreds of large U.S. companies have suspended their operations in Russia, including iconic American brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Disney, amid a corporate exodus from the country.

Corporate America has joined much of the international community in condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violent invasion of Ukraine, while pledging to aid the humanitarian effort.

Those moves put pressure on the small number of American companies that haven’t yet distanced themselves from Russia to follow in the footsteps of leading U.S. brands.

Pizza chain Papa John’s, industrial giant 3M and hotel chain Hilton were among some of the few holdouts, but those companies announced Wednesday that they would suspend their operations in Russia.

As of Wednesday, more than 300 companies have partially or fully withdrawn from Russia amid the invasion, according to the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute.

Companies that haven’t fully pulled out of Russia, such as candy maker Mars and chemical company Dow, are facing criticism.

Companies are weighing the reputation risk of continuing to do business with Moscow, while also considering the challenge of safely transporting goods through the region and the financial complications stemming from strict sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia.

“Right now there’s a huge cost to doing any business with Russia,” said Jim Angel, a professor at the Georgetown McDonough School of Business. “There are political costs, social costs and economic costs.”

Karl has the story here.

JOLTS OF ENERGY

Job openings stay near record in January

Job openings stayed flat in January after reaching a record high in December, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

The number of job openings in January totaled 11.3 million, according to the January job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS) report, slightly less than the revised total of 11.4 million total open jobs reported in the previous month.

The Labor Department revised December’s job openings up by 523,000, marking a new record.

Hires stayed roughly flat at 6.5 million and total separations ticked higher to 6.1 million in January. The percentage of U.S. employees who voluntarily left their jobs in December, also known as the quits rate, fell to 2.8 percent from a record high of 2.9 percent.

“Demand for labor is historically high and workers are quitting their jobs at historic rates to take advantage of that demand. At the same time, employers continue to have a hard time filling open positions,” wrote Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed, in a Wednesday analysis.

Sylvan has more here.

FORGIVE AND FORGET

100,000 student borrowers eligible for debt cancellation: DOE

Nearly 100,000 people are eligible for student loan debt cancelation, the Department of Education announced on Wednesday.

The cancellations would apply to people who were affected by changes the agency made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) last year. In total, the cancellations would amount to almost $6.2 billion in student debt relief, according to CNN.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, eligible borrowers were promised that their student loan debt would be canceled after they pay on the debt over the course of 10 years. Since it was established nearly 15 years ago, only a small portion of people who qualified for the program were granted forgiveness prior to 2021, the news outlet noted.

Good to Know

Lawmakers are including $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid in a massive government funding bill that is expected to get a vote in the House on Wednesday.

The agreement, details of which were released early Wednesday morning, would provide new humanitarian assistance and military aid in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

A major conservative group is urging Republican lawmakers to vote against a massive government spending bill, arguing it will increase spending on progressive priorities and railing against the limited time members will have had to read the legislation.

Most Lyft employees will be allowed to work and live wherever they choose, the company announced on Wednesday as more companies are rethinking their post-pandemic workplace strategies.

Bipartisan members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday referred Amazon to the Department of Justice, saying it sought to stymie their investigation into competition within the tech industry.

That's it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill's Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We'll see you tomorrow.